Honeywell Acquires Performix Inc.

By Stephen Nakrosis

Honeywell International Inc. on Monday said it has acquired privately held Performix Inc.

The company didn't disclose terms of the deal but said there is no change to its financial outlook as a result of the acquisition.

Honeywell said Performix provides "manufacturing execution system software for the pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotech industries."

The company said the Performix MES software will join its portfolio of automation solutions for the life sciences industry, including "recently acquired Sparta Systems quality management software and Honeywell's Experion Process Knowledge System."

Honeywell also said Performix's senior leadership team is expected to join Honeywell.

Performix has headquarters in Houston and additional offices in India.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1732ET