    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell Acquires Performix Inc.

09/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Honeywell International Inc. on Monday said it has acquired privately held Performix Inc.

The company didn't disclose terms of the deal but said there is no change to its financial outlook as a result of the acquisition.

Honeywell said Performix provides "manufacturing execution system software for the pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotech industries."

The company said the Performix MES software will join its portfolio of automation solutions for the life sciences industry, including "recently acquired Sparta Systems quality management software and Honeywell's Experion Process Knowledge System."

Honeywell also said Performix's senior leadership team is expected to join Honeywell.

Performix has headquarters in Houston and additional offices in India.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1732ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 119 M - -
Net income 2021 5 720 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 72,0%
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 219,19 $
Average target price 242,87 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.05%151 329
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.21%628 953
SIEMENS AG25.90%138 368
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.14%113 931
3M COMPANY3.58%104 757
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.92%68 014