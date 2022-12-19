Honeywell Fined by DOJ, SEC in Connection With Bribery Investigations

By Denny Jacob

Honeywell International Inc. and one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay multi-million dollar fines in connection with bribery investigations, the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The DOJ said UOP LLC, doing business as Honeywell UOP, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Honeywell, agreed to pay over $160 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by civil and criminal authorities in the U.S. and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Petróleo Brasileiro SA, a Brazilian state-owned oil company.

Separately, the SEC said Honeywell International, the parent company, agreed to pay the agency over $81 million to settle charges against it for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act stemming from the Petróleo Brasileiro bribery scheme as well as bribes offered to an Algerian government official to procure business with Sonatrach, an Algeria state-backed oil company.

The DOJ said Honeywell UOP offered a roughly $4 million bribe to the Petróleo Brasileiro executive to secure improper advantages in order to win a roughly $425 million contract from Petróleo Brasileiro between 2010 and 2014.

The SEC said Honeywell engaged in a bribery scheme at Petróleo Brasileiro, and that employees and agents of Honeywell's Belgian subsidiary in 2011 paid more than $75,000 in bribes to the Algerian government official.

"We are pleased to have this legacy matter behind us," Honeywell Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said.

