Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:31 2022-12-19 pm EST
208.84 USD   -0.43%
02:27pHoneywell to Pay $202.7 Million to Settle Anti-Corruption Probes in US, Brazil
MT
02:00pHoneywell Fined by DOJ, SEC in Connection With Bribery Investigations
DJ
01:47pHoneywell agrees to pay about $200 mln over U.S., Brazil bribery charges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell Fined by DOJ, SEC in Connection With Bribery Investigations

12/19/2022 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Honeywell International Inc. and one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay multi-million dollar fines in connection with bribery investigations, the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The DOJ said UOP LLC, doing business as Honeywell UOP, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Honeywell, agreed to pay over $160 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by civil and criminal authorities in the U.S. and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Petróleo Brasileiro SA, a Brazilian state-owned oil company.

Separately, the SEC said Honeywell International, the parent company, agreed to pay the agency over $81 million to settle charges against it for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act stemming from the Petróleo Brasileiro bribery scheme as well as bribes offered to an Algerian government official to procure business with Sonatrach, an Algeria state-backed oil company.

The DOJ said Honeywell UOP offered a roughly $4 million bribe to the Petróleo Brasileiro executive to secure improper advantages in order to win a roughly $425 million contract from Petróleo Brasileiro between 2010 and 2014.

The SEC said Honeywell engaged in a bribery scheme at Petróleo Brasileiro, and that employees and agents of Honeywell's Belgian subsidiary in 2011 paid more than $75,000 in bribes to the Algerian government official.

"We are pleased to have this legacy matter behind us," Honeywell Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1400ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.51% 80.06 Delayed Quote.2.25%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.31% 5.6232 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.39% 208.82 Delayed Quote.0.59%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.87% 291.2611 Real-time Quote.5.46%
WTI 1.63% 75.692 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
02:27pHoneywell to Pay $202.7 Million to Settle Anti-Corruption Probes in US, Brazil
MT
02:00pHoneywell Fined by DOJ, SEC in Connection With Bribery Investigations
DJ
01:47pHoneywell agrees to pay about $200 mln over U.S., Brazil bribery charges
RE
01:29pHoneywell International to Pay $202.7 Million to Resolve Anti-Corruption Probes Into it..
MT
01:01pHoneywell agrees to pay more than $81 million to settle SEC charges of bribery
RE
12:58pHoneywell settles legacy Foreign Corrupt Practices Act issues and will pay a total of $..
PR
12/16Latin America emerging as hot spot for more climate-friendly jet fuel
RE
12/15Honeywell International Gets Court Approval For $1.33 Billion Settlement Deal with Asbe..
MT
12/15Honeywell Announces Court Approval Of NARCO Trust Buyout And Planned Acquisition Of Har..
AQ
12/14Honeywell International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 547 M - -
Net income 2022 5 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 209,74 $
Average target price 218,29 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vimal M. Kapur President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.59%141 013
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.88%661 923
SIEMENS AG-16.77%106 793
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-17.80%84 846
3M COMPANY-31.49%70 124
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.16%66 595