HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

Honeywell International : 2022 Investor Conference

03/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE MARCH 3, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All

statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our

performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by net sales which we adjust to exclude sales and segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in 2018, if and

as noted in the presentation; Organic sales growth, which we define as net sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12

months following transaction date; Organic sales growth excluding COVID-Driven Masks, which we define as organic sales excluding any sales attributable to COVID-Driven Masks; Free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus cash receipts from Garrett, if and as noted in the release; Free cash flow excluding Quantinuum which we define as free cash flow less free cash flow attributable to Quantinuum; Adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell; Adjusted free cash flow margin, which we define as free cash flow divided by net sales; Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell, which we define as net income attributable to Honeywell which we adjust to exclude: pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due

from Garrett, adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, after-tax segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in the periods noted in

the presentation, net of spin reimbursement impacts assuming both indemnification and reimbursement agreements were effective in such periods, and debt refinancings if and as noted in the release; Adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, adjustments to the charges taken in connection with the 4Q17 U.S. tax legislation charge, and after-tax segment profit contribution from Resideo and Garrett in the periods noted in the presentation, net of spin reimbursement impacts assuming both indemnification and reimbursement agreements were effective in such periods, if and as noted in the release, and EBITDA, which we define as income before taxes adjusted for interest and other financial charges, interest income and depreciation and amortization. Management believes

that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing

operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain metrics presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2022 Investor Conference - March 3, 2022

2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE AGENDA

Presentation

Speaker

10:00

Introduction

Sean Meakim

10:05

Strategic Overview

Darius Adamczyk

10:30

Environmental, Social, and Governance

Anne Madden

10:45

Honeywell Connected Enterprise

Que Dallara

10:55

Aerospace

Mike Madsen

11:05

Honeywell Building Technologies

Doug Wright

11:15

Performance Materials and Technologies

Vimal Kapur

11:25

Safety and Productivity Solutions

George Koutsaftes

11:35

Sustainability Panel

Anne Madden, Evan Van Hook, Gavin Towler

12:05

Break

12:35

Next Frontier / Future Proofing Panel

Suresh Venkatarayalu, Ben Owens, Stephane Fymat, Tony Uttley

1:05

Software / Connected Solutions Panel

Que Dallara, Mike Spencer, Doug Wright, John Waldron

1:35

Transformation Initiatives Panel

Greg Lewis, Torsten Pilz, Tim Mahoney, Sheila Jordan, Jeff Kimbell

2:05

Financial Review

Greg Lewis

2:20

Q&A

2:50

Closing Remarks

Darius Adamczyk

2022 Investor Conference - March 3, 2022

TODAY'S PRESENTERS

Honeywell

Darius

Adamczyk

Chairman and

CEO

Aerospace

Mike Madsen

President and

CEO

Aerospace

Environmental, Social, and

Governance

Anne T. Madden

SVP and General

Counsel

Honeywell Building

Technologies

Doug Wright

President and

CEO

HBT

Finance

Greg Lewis

SVP and CFO

Performance Materials and

Technologies

Vimal Kapur

President and

CEO

PMT

Honeywell Connected

Enterprise

Que Dallara

President and

CEO

HCE

Safety and Productivity

Solutions

George

Koutsaftes

COO

SPS

2022 Investor Conference - March 3, 2022

TODAY'S PANELISTS

Sustainability

Anne T. Madden

Evan Van Hook

Gavin Towler

SVP and General

Chief

VP CTO

Counsel

Sustainability

PMT

Officer

Next Frontier / Future Proofing

Suresh

Ben Owens

Stephane

Tony Uttley

Venkatarayalu

VPGM

Fymat

President and

CTO

STS

VPGM

COO

UAM/UAS

HCQ

Software / Connected Solutions

Que Dallara

Mike Spencer

Doug Wright

John Waldron

President and

VP CFO

President and

President and

CEO

HCE

CEO

CEO

HCE

HBT

SPS

Transformation Initiatives

Greg Lewis

Torsten Pilz

Tim Mahoney

Sheila Jordan

Jeff Kimbell

SVP and CFO

SVP and

SVP

Chief Digital

SVP and CCO

Chief

Enterprise

Technology

ISC Officer

Transformation

Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 20:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
