Honeywell has built sustainability directly into our operating system, so the tools, personnel, activities, and culture are used to drive sustainability with the same level of focus as applied to propel other critical operational objectives such as quality, delivery, inventory, and cost. This ensures sustainability is an integrated and essential part of the Honeywell work experience every day. In addition, progress on our sustainability program is a factor in determining annual incentive compensation for senior leadership.

HONEYWELL'S ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL DUE DILIGENCE PROCESSES

Plan-Do-Check-Act Management System

As noted above, each of our facilities operates under a Plan-Do-Check-Act management system for identifying and addressing the applicable environmental and social impacts of our operations and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. These procedures call for the following details about each component:

The effectiveness of our management system in minimizing environmental impact and compliance risk is demonstrated by the fact that over the last five years, we have paid less than $500K in fines and penalties related to environmental matters. While we strive for zero incidents and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, the size and complexity of our operations in highly regulated and scrutinized industries makes us subject to frequent interaction with regulatory agencies, meaning there is constant opportunity for them to identify noncompliance if it existed. In this light, our program is very effective.

Process for Identifying Risks

The Plan aspect of the management system begins the process for identifying risks and legal and other requirements. HSEPS first conducts due diligence on all Aspects of an organization that might result in environmental or health-related social impacts, as well as on all legal or other compliance requirements regarding environmental or health and related matters. The team considers new or modified activities, products or services, abnormal conditions, and reasonably foreseeable emergency situations, and potential Aspects or impacts are identified and planned for. In addition, HSEPS identifies interested parties as part of the planning process; interested parties are identified as "person(s) or organization(s) that can affect, be affected by, or perceive itself to be affected by a decision or activity of the HSEPS management system." An example is outlined below for our Baton Rouge and Geismar, Louisiana, facilities. The type of interaction differs depending on the circumstances.

As part of the planning process, compliance obligations are determined, requirements are documented in a centralized online repository for all operations globally, and decisions are often made to "go beyond the law."

For example, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care® Certification, which several organizations within Honeywell have, includes a compliance obligation to communicate and engage with community stakeholders. Honeywell produces a Communication Plan, which includes details to meet this requirement including regular participation in multiple Community Advisory Panels. Every site identifies interested parties and identifies how we will communicate, but ACC adds additional requirements.

Our industrial facilities in the United States that have emissions may require specific environmental permits, such as air emissions and water discharge permits, many of which require us to conduct studies or develop models of the potential impacts of the activities on communities and the environment before permits are issued and at permit renewal. Since any new or continued emission can affect the surrounding area, the permitting processes also include coordination with the local community and allows the opportunity for input from interested parties.

For example, air permitting in the United States typically requires that the proposed emissions be evaluated in the context of the area in which the emissions would occur to ensure that the surrounding area can safely incorporate the proposed emissions while remaining within parameters the federal and state agencies have determined are safe. Similarly, individual permits for wastewater discharges in the United States are evaluated in the context of the existing quality of the waterbody into which they will ultimately flow to protect the beneficial uses of those waters.