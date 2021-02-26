Honeywell International : Adds Access Control Functionality To The Maxpro Cloud Solutions Portfolio

ATLANTA, December XX, 2020 - Honeywell [NYSE: HON] announced the expansion of capabilities of its MAXPRO® Cloud portfolio with the launch of MPA1 and MPA2, access control panels that offer cloud, web-based or on-premise hosting options.

'Our technologies can be integrated into existing systems, helping our customers create and maintain flexible, bespoke solutions best suited to their needs, which is especially important for SMBs,' said Rick Koscinski, North America general manager, Honeywell Commercial Security. 'Our new MPA1 and MPA2 control panels strengthens our MAXPRO Cloud offering by giving users cost-effective access control functionality and real-time security information from anywhere.'

MAXPRO Cloud is a cloud-based security solution designed for multi-site small-to-medium-sized businesses, that provides effective and efficient security and safety, while minimizing IT costs and future-proofing investments. The solution integrates access control and video into an integrated and easy to use platform and is used to protect multisite retail, franchises, multi-tenant commercial and residential properties, schools and churches. With features such as global credential management, automated reporting and remote management of doors and schedules, the system is not only a great security solution, but also a powerful business tool.

Securely Manage System Anytime, Anywhere

MPA1, a single door POE powered controller is easy to install, operate and maintain, thanks to its unique edge installation design and its dedicated Device Utility App for fast and easy commissioning. It can either be mounted in a U.S. single gang junction box or in a specially designed compact enclosure with Status LED diagnostics. In addition, the embedded web interface allows the MPA1 to operate in stand-alone mode in single and multi-panel solutions.

Honeywell MPA1 control panels feature:

Flexible capability: With its small design and sleek enclosure, it can be leveraged for diverse deployment across a variety of jobs. In standalone mode, MPA1 can control a single door or manage multiple networked controllers.

With its small design and sleek enclosure, it can be leveraged for diverse deployment across a variety of jobs. In standalone mode, MPA1 can control a single door or manage multiple networked controllers. Faster installation: Single door Power over Ethernet (PoE) powered edge controller is fast and easy to commission via the Device Utility App on an Android of iOS mobile phone. At-the-door mounting decreases cable runs and with the small edge design MPA1 fits in U.S. single gang junction box.

Single door Power over Ethernet (PoE) powered edge controller is fast and easy to commission via the Device Utility App on an Android of iOS mobile phone. At-the-door mounting decreases cable runs and with the small edge design MPA1 fits in U.S. single gang junction box. Only Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) support: The latest communication technology for card readers provides strong encryption, bi-directional communication and improved cybersecurity resilience. It gives users the option of forming a platform which can be expanded in the future. It also features SSL certificate security, safeguarding connections to the panel.

MPA1 has been developed with a small installer-friendly design that easily adapts to existing IT infrastructure and methods, reducing installation and support costs and supports OSDP reader connections, ensuring end-to-end secure communication from smart card to the host. So, as a system grows, MPA1 grows as well. Learn more about MPA1 here.

MPA2 is a cloud, and standalone access control panel for two door access control. The MPA2 panel features enhanced security due to a 128-bit AES encrypted bi-directional Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) communication with access control readers. This combination of features - bolstered by an intuitive, browser-based user interface - gives customers an easy-to-use and secure site-access system. Users can manage MPA2 securely using Ethernet or Internet connections.

Honeywell MPA2 control panels feature:

Flexible 3-in-1 capability: Embedded, cloud- or software-hosted capability from one panel. This means that MPA2 can be deployed for a large variety of jobs, from basic access control for a single site to multi-site, enterprise-level security with fully integrated access, video and intrusion.

Embedded, cloud- or software-hosted capability from one panel. This means that MPA2 can be deployed for a large variety of jobs, from basic access control for a single site to multi-site, enterprise-level security with fully integrated access, video and intrusion. Faster installation: User-friendly,screwdriver-less installation is facilitated by push-in connectors and RJ45 cabling, halving the time previously required to fit similar panels and offering benefits to installers in terms of reduced operation and maintenance costs. IP-based hardware with Power over Ethernet (PoE) PLUS capability eliminates additional network module wiring and simplifies powering the panel. At-the-door mounting also decreases cable runs. MPA2 is built to use the Structure Cabling System in new buildings, where network/RJ45 cabling is already in place, reducing installation cost by up to 50%.

User-friendly,screwdriver-less installation is facilitated by push-in connectors and RJ45 cabling, halving the time previously required to fit similar panels and offering benefits to installers in terms of reduced operation and maintenance costs. IP-based hardware with Power over Ethernet (PoE) PLUS capability eliminates additional network module wiring and simplifies powering the panel. At-the-door mounting also decreases cable runs. MPA2 is built to use the Structure Cabling System in new buildings, where network/RJ45 cabling is already in place, reducing installation cost by up to 50%. Wiegand and OSDP Support: Next to legacy Wiegand communication, which makes it easy to connect to the most common Wiegand connected readers, MPA2 provides the latest communication technology for card readers for strong encryption, bi-directional communication and improved cybersecurity resilience. It gives users the option of forming a platform which can be expanded in the future. It also features SSL certificate security, safeguarding connections to the panel.

MPA2 offers a simplified approach to security management, improving business and employee productivity by reducing both training and operating time. The new panel is available as a standalone product and can be fitted into existing security set-ups with ease. Learn more about MPA2 here.

For additional information on the MAXPRO Portfolio visit www.security.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 20,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. For more news and information on Honeywell Building Technologies, visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.