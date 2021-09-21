Honeywell International : Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit Presentation
09/21/2021 | 08:42am EDT
BANK OF AMERICA INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE AND AUTOMATION SUMMIT
Mike Spencer, Vice President and CFO Honeywell Connected Enterprise
September 21, 2021
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates
will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HCE WAS FOUNDED TO DRIVE
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN ADVANCED INDUSTRIES
HONEYWELL'S SOFTWARE VISION
CONNECTED ENTERPRISE
We build tools for those who make, so that every day is their best day of performance Reinventing the way industries measure, analyze, and run their complex operations
3,500+
GLOBAL
1,800+
SOFTWARE
150+
DATA SCIENTISTS
EMPLOYEES
ENGINEERS
AND AI EXPERTS
PROGRESS
TO DATE
(INSTALLED
BASE)
PLANT
BUILDING
AEROSPACE
WORKER
OT CYBER
LIFE SCIENCES
WAREHOUSE
51k managed
~1M connected
14k connected
78k connected
5k+ projects
42 of the
26k total sites,
assets
buildings
aircraft
frontline workers
across thousands
top 50 pharma
4.4k large U.S.
from 1.7k
of sites
companies
customers
CUSTOMER
customers
Over 8,000 customers with 95%+ retention
BASE
OPERATIONAL TECHNOLOGY WAS NEVER
DESIGNED TO WORK TOGETHER…
YOU OPERATE
YOU HAVE
YOUR WORK IS
YOUR PEOPLE
IN SILOS
MULTIPLE SITES;
MOSTLY MANUAL
NEED HELP
ALL ARE DIFFERENT
AND ON-SITE
Lack of real time, holistic visibility and decision making
Benchmarking is difficult
? ?
•
Inconsistent standards in
•
Automation and remote
• To do more with less and
equipment, data, processes
work are elusive
do it remotely
•
Difficult to measure KPIs
•
Dependency on 100s of
• With training and safety
(operational and financial)
OEMs for maintenance
• With tools and work orders
•
Difficult to implement change
•
Every service case requires
or improvement
an expensive truck roll
…which hinders digital transformation in advanced industries
HONEYWELL FORGE ACCELERATES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Operational Technology System of Record
Enterprise scalable solution
SaaS applications that help productivity, safety, and sustainability outcomes
Subscription-basedrecurring revenue model
Supported by Honeywell Forge Cloud:
A Single, Scalable, SaaS Infrastructure for All Our Applications
EXAMPLE:
LARGE RETAIL
CUSTOMER
GOAL:
MAXIMIZE
THROUGHPUT
SOLUTION: HONEYWELL FORGE …FOR WAREHOUSES
SaaS modules
Asset Health and Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance
Asset and Worker Optimization
