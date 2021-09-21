Log in
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell International : Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit Presentation

09/21/2021 | 08:42am EDT
BANK OF AMERICA INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE AND AUTOMATION SUMMIT

Mike Spencer, Vice President and CFO Honeywell Connected Enterprise

September 21, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates

will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit - September 21, 2021

1

HCE WAS FOUNDED TO DRIVE

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN ADVANCED INDUSTRIES

HONEYWELL'S SOFTWARE VISION

CONNECTED ENTERPRISE

We build tools for those who make, so that every day is their best day of performance Reinventing the way industries measure, analyze, and run their complex operations

3,500+

GLOBAL

1,800+

SOFTWARE

150+

DATA SCIENTISTS

EMPLOYEES

ENGINEERS

AND AI EXPERTS

PROGRESS

TO DATE

(INSTALLED

BASE)

PLANT

BUILDING

AEROSPACE

WORKER

OT CYBER

LIFE SCIENCES

WAREHOUSE

51k managed

~1M connected

14k connected

78k connected

5k+ projects

42 of the

26k total sites,

assets

buildings

aircraft

frontline workers

across thousands

top 50 pharma

4.4k large U.S.

from 1.7k

of sites

companies

customers

CUSTOMER

customers

Over 8,000 customers with 95%+ retention

BASE

Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit - September 21, 2021

2

OPERATIONAL TECHNOLOGY WAS NEVER

DESIGNED TO WORK TOGETHER…

YOU OPERATE

YOU HAVE

YOUR WORK IS

YOUR PEOPLE

IN SILOS

MULTIPLE SITES;

MOSTLY MANUAL

NEED HELP

ALL ARE DIFFERENT

AND ON-SITE

  • Lack of real time, holistic visibility and decision making
  • Benchmarking is difficult

? ?

Inconsistent standards in

Automation and remote

• To do more with less and

equipment, data, processes

work are elusive

do it remotely

Difficult to measure KPIs

Dependency on 100s of

• With training and safety

(operational and financial)

OEMs for maintenance

• With tools and work orders

Difficult to implement change

Every service case requires

or improvement

an expensive truck roll

…which hinders digital transformation in advanced industries

Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit - September 21, 2021

3

HONEYWELL FORGE ACCELERATES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Operational Technology System of Record

  • Enterprise scalable solution
  • SaaS applications that help productivity, safety, and sustainability outcomes
  • Subscription-basedrecurring revenue model

Supported by Honeywell Forge Cloud:

A Single, Scalable, SaaS Infrastructure for All Our Applications

EXAMPLE:

LARGE RETAIL

CUSTOMER

GOAL:

MAXIMIZE

THROUGHPUT

SOLUTION: HONEYWELL FORGE …FOR WAREHOUSES

SaaS modules

  • Asset Health and Monitoring
  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Asset and Worker Optimization

Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit - September 21, 2021

4

