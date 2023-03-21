Advanced search
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
189.88 USD   +2.84%
Honeywell International : BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference Presentation
PU
Factbox-What is the MQ-9 Reaper drone that collided with a Russian jet? 
RE
Honeywell Names 34-Year Honeywell Veteran Vimal Kapur To Succeed Darius Adamczyk As CEO On June 1, 2023
AQ
Honeywell International : BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference Presentation

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
BANK OF AMERICA GLOBAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

MIKE MADSEN

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AEROSPACE

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking

statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological,

or impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect or performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference - March 21, 2023

2

AERO KEY MESSAGES

Long Term Tailwinds

  • Well-positioned to take advantage of accelerating bizjet OEM jet growth and widebody return to flight
  • Industry leading cost position - growing investment as percent of sales while expanding segment margin to 29% by 2024
  • Great positions on growing defense programs: F-35,GBSD, Long Range Strike, National Programs
  • Best in class space franchises: RWAs, CMGs, optical interlinks

Best in Class Positioning for Future of Aviation

  • ~$2.5B Content Secured on Valor platform for FLRAA
  • Over $7B in UAM / UAS equipment wins with $10B+ pipeline
  • Revolutionizing flight decks in all markets with Honeywell Anthem®
  • Industry leading R&D investment profile at a rate of 5% - 8% of revenue
  • Retrofits / Modifications / Upgrades (RMUs): $1B+ per year and growing at 10% CAGR

Productivity Improvements

Driving Continued Margin

Expansion

  • Digitized Processes: >75% of customer transactions M-to-M
  • Leader in Connected Systems: Installed on 10,000+ aircraft
  • One instance of ERP across entire enterprise
  • 50% reduction in manufacturing footprint (2016 - 2022)
  • Breakthrough Initiatives: vapor cycle cooling, alternative nav, electromechanical actuation, and LIDAR systems

Leading the Industry Today and Tomorrow

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference - March 21, 2023

3

AERO EXCITING MARKET OUTLOOK

ATR Flight Hour Recovery Led by Widebody Platforms

  • Earn 3x more sales dollars per flight hour on widebody planes

Business Jet

Market Setting

Record Levels

  • 2022 business jet flight hours exceeding 2019 by more than 20%*

Innovative

Decoupled

Portfolio

  • Revenue >$1B in 2022 and growing at 10%
    CAGR

Industry-Leading

Great Positions on

Cost Position

Growing Platforms

Diverse and

ATR: 737 MAX,

sustainability-

A320neo, A350,

oriented R&D

Challenger 350,

investment profile

Praetor, Gulfstream (all)

AEROSPACE GROWTH OUTLOOK

Air Transport (ATR)Business Aviation (BGA)Defense (D&S)

DD%

MSD%

LSD%

CAGR

CAGR

CAGR

*Purpose built business jets; aircraft with HON engines at +56% versus 2019

Well-Positioned to Capture Market Upcycle

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference - March 21, 2023

4

AERO INVESTMENT PRIORITIES

ADVANCING FRANCHISE TECHNOLOGIES

Next-Gen Navigation for

Next Gen Cockpit for

Defense and UAM

All Market Verticals

Entry Into Service: 2023

Entry Into Service: 2024

2030 Revenue: $100M+

2030 Revenue: ~$500M

Decoupled Revenue Investments

Next Gen SATCOM Systems

Retrofits/Mods/Upgrades

Hybrid Power Systems

Entry Into Service: Today

2030 Revenue: $1B+

Military Turboshaft and Next-Gen Business

Family of Vapor Cycle Cooling Systems for

Bizjet, Gen Av, Helos, and UAM

Aviation Propulsion

Entry Into Service: 2025

Entry Into Service: 2025 thru 2030

2030 Revenue: $100M+

2030 Revenue: ~$500M

Growing R&D Investments While Expanding Margins

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference - March 21, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
