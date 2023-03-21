Honeywell International : BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference Presentation
BANK OF AMERICA GLOBAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE
MIKE MADSEN
PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AEROSPACE
AERO KEY MESSAGES
Long Term Tailwinds
Well-positioned to take advantage of accelerating bizjet OEM jet growth and widebody return to flight
Industry leading cost position - growing investment as percent of sales while expanding segment margin to 29% by 2024
Great positions on growing defense programs:F-35,GBSD, Long Range Strike, National Programs
Best in class space franchises:RWAs, CMGs, optical interlinks
Best in Class Positioning for Future of Aviation
~$2.5B Content Secured on Valor platform for FLRAA
Over $7B in UAM / UAS equipment winswith $10B+ pipeline
Revolutionizing flight decks in all marketswith Honeywell Anthem®
Industry leading R&D investment profileat a rate of 5% - 8% of revenue
Retrofits / Modifications / Upgrades (RMUs): $1B+ per year and growing at 10% CAGR
Productivity Improvements
Driving Continued Margin
Expansion
Digitized Processes:>75% of customer transactionsM-to-M
Leader in Connected Systems:Installed on 10,000+ aircraft
One instance of ERP across entire enterprise
50% reduction in manufacturing footprint(2016 - 2022)
Breakthrough Initiatives: vapor cycle cooling, alternative nav, electromechanical actuation, and LIDAR systems
Leading the Industry Today and Tomorrow
AERO EXCITING MARKET OUTLOOK
ATR Flight Hour Recovery Led by Widebody Platforms
Earn 3x more sales dollars per flight hour on widebody planes
Business Jet
Market Setting
Record Levels
2022 business jet flight hoursexceeding 2019 by more than 20%*
Innovative
Decoupled
Portfolio
Revenue >$1B in 2022 andgrowing at 10%
CAGR
Industry-Leading
Great Positions on
Cost Position
Growing Platforms
• Diverse and
•ATR: 737 MAX,
sustainability-
A320neo, A350,
oriented R&D
Challenger 350,
investment profile
Praetor, Gulfstream (all)
AEROSPACE GROWTH OUTLOOK
Air Transport (ATR)Business Aviation (BGA)Defense (D&S)
DD%
MSD%
LSD%
CAGR
CAGR
CAGR
*Purpose built business jets; aircraft with HON engines at +56% versus 2019
Well-Positioned to Capture Market Upcycle
AERO INVESTMENT PRIORITIES
ADVANCING FRANCHISE TECHNOLOGIES
Next-Gen Navigation for
Next Gen Cockpit for
Defense and UAM
All Market Verticals
Entry Into Service: 2023
Entry Into Service: 2024
2030 Revenue: $100M+
2030 Revenue: ~$500M
Decoupled Revenue Investments
Next Gen SATCOM Systems
Retrofits/Mods/Upgrades
Hybrid Power Systems
Entry Into Service: Today
2030 Revenue: $1B+
Military Turboshaft and Next-Gen Business
Family of Vapor Cycle Cooling Systems for
Bizjet, Gen Av, Helos, and UAM
Aviation Propulsion
Entry Into Service: 2025
Entry Into Service: 2025 thru 2030
2030 Revenue: $100M+
2030 Revenue: ~$500M
Growing R&D Investments While Expanding Margins
