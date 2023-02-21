Advanced search
Honeywell International : Citi and Barclays Industrial Conferences Presentation

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
CITI AND BARCLAYS INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCES

FEBRUARY 21 AND 22, 2023

GREG LEWIS

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All

statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, COVID-19 public health factors or impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein

are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are as follows: Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the

Appendix; Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis; Organic sales growth; Free cash flow; Free cash flow excluding the Impact of Settlements; Free cash flow margin;

Adjusted earnings per share; and Adjusted earnings per share excluding pension headwind, if and as noted in the presentation. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this presentation for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Citi and Barclays Industrial Conferences - February 21 and 22, 2023

1

KEY MESSAGES

Well-Positioned for 2023 Growth

Transformed the

Company Over

the Last 6 Years

Growing Our

Software and

Recurring Sales

Deploying

Capital Remains

a Top Priority

Executing on ESG

HCE = Honeywell Connected Enterprise

  • Record backlog provides good visibility; ongoing end market strength, particularly long-cycle
  • Expect growth in sales, segment margin, and earnings per share, despite economic uncertainty
  • Supply chain transformation and Honeywell Digital investments invaluable in turbulent 2022
  • Honeywell Accelerator, our operating system, is empowering our business leaders
  • ~$9B of software / services and related sales in 2022; double-digit sales CAGR for HCE since 2016
  • ~30% of sales comes from recurring revenue streams, which are growing faster than total HON
  • Balance sheet remains healthy; ample firepower for the right opportunities
  • Committed to deploy at least $25B between 2022-2024; ~$8B completed in 2022
  • Committed to carbon-neutral operations by 2035; addressing emissions across entire value chain
  • Stood up two sustainability business units; recent major carbon capture wins including ExxonMobil

Honeywell Delivers Compelling Long-Term Profitable Growth

Citi and Barclays Industrial Conferences - February 21 and 22, 2023

2

LONG-TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Key Metrics

2014 - 2016

2017 - 2019

2020

2021 - 2022

Long-Term

Commentary

Average

Average

COVID-Impacted

Average

Target

Strong multi-year performance

Organic Growth

1%

5%

(11%)

5%

4% - 7%

across the board

• Improved organic growth program

Segment Margin

~70

~70

(70)

~70

40 - 60

since 2016

• Top tier, consistent margin

Expansion

bps

bps1

bps

bps

bps

expansion

Adj. FCF Margin

11%

15%

16%

15%

Mid-Teens

• Strong cash generation

• Accelerated capital deployment

with commitment to do more

Capital

$7.0B

$7.2B

$7.5B

$8.2B

$25B+

Deployment

2022 - 2024

1Excluding spin benefit of 80 bps YoY expansion in 2019

Consistently Delivering Upgraded Growth Profile

Citi and Barclays Industrial Conferences - February 21 and 22, 2023

3

RECENT ESG WINS

Carbon Capture Win

Hydrogen Partnership

EV Battery Partnership

  • Announced that ExxonMobil will deploy
    Honeywell's CO2 Fractionation and Hydrogen Purification System at its integrated complex in Baytown, Texas.
  • Honeywell's technology is expected to enable
    ExxonMobil to capture about 7 million tons of
    CO2 per year, and ExxonMobil's facility is expected to be the largest low-carbon hydrogen project in the world at planned startup.
  • Partnered with Johnson Matthey to deploy a ready-now solution that will allow project developers to produce low-carbonintensity blue hydrogen at scale.
  • Honeywell's advanced solvent CO2 capture and hydrogen solutions allow for CO2 to be captured, transported, and stored at a lower cost through greater efficiency, while allowing for lower operational expenses.
  • Expanded strategic alliance with Nexceris to collaborate with leading global vehicle manufacturers to deliver advanced gas detection solutions in EV battery packs.
  • Honeywell and Nexceris sensor-based solutions help prevent conditions leading to thermal runaway in EV batteries, a condition that causes extremely high temperatures in a battery and can result in a fire.

Continued Innovation to Drive the Energy Transition

Citi and Barclays Industrial Conferences - February 21 and 22, 2023

4

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
