    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Honeywell International : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On August 16, 2021, Honeywell International Inc. (the 'Company') completed a public offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.100% Senior Notes due 2027 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (together, the 'Notes').

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-228729)filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2018.

The Notes were issued pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of March 1, 2007, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 (the 'Indenture').

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Indenture and the respective forms of global notes for the offering, which are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand are incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

A copy of the opinion of the Deputy General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc. relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Company's Notes is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 4.1 Indenture dated as of March 1, 2007 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 of Honeywell's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-141013), filed March 1, 2007).
Exhibit 4.2 First Supplemental Indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 of Honeywell's Form 8-K filed October 30, 2017).
Exhibit 4.3 Second Supplemental Indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of Honeywell's Form 8-K filed March 10, 2020).
Exhibit 4.4 Form of 1.100% Senior Note Due 2027.
Exhibit 4.5 Form of 1.750% Senior Note Due 2031.
Exhibit 5.1 Opinion of Deputy General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Deputy General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc. (included in Exhibit 5.1 hereto).
Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 061 M - -
Net income 2021 5 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 72,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 233,74 $
Average target price 242,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.89%161 374
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.17%655 068
SIEMENS AG20.59%133 428
3M COMPANY15.75%117 070
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.62%113 437
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.15.36%74 080