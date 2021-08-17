Honeywell International : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On August 16, 2021, Honeywell International Inc. (the 'Company') completed a public offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.100% Senior Notes due 2027 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (together, the 'Notes').

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-228729)filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2018.

The Notes were issued pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of March 1, 2007, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 (the 'Indenture').

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Indenture and the respective forms of global notes for the offering, which are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand are incorporated herein by reference.

A copy of the opinion of the Deputy General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc. relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Company's Notes is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

