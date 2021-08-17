Honeywell International : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
On August 16, 2021, Honeywell International Inc. (the 'Company') completed a public offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.100% Senior Notes due 2027 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (together, the 'Notes').
The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-228729)filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2018.
The Notes were issued pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of March 1, 2007, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 (the 'Indenture').
The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Indenture and the respective forms of global notes for the offering, which are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand are incorporated herein by reference.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
A copy of the opinion of the Deputy General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc. relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Company's Notes is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.
(d) Exhibits.
|
|
Exhibit 4.1
|
|
Indenture dated as of March 1, 2007 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 of Honeywell's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-141013), filed March 1, 2007).
|
|
Exhibit 4.2
|
|
First Supplemental Indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 of Honeywell's Form 8-K filed October 30, 2017).
|
|
Exhibit 4.3
|
|
Second Supplemental Indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 between Honeywell International Inc. and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 of Honeywell's Form 8-K filed March 10, 2020).
|
|
Exhibit 4.4
|
|
Form of 1.100% Senior Note Due 2027.
|
|
Exhibit 4.5
|
|
Form of 1.750% Senior Note Due 2031.
Disclaimer
Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:17 UTC.