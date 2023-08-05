Honeywell International Inc. announced that former Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has been appointed president and CEO of Honeywell's high growth region portfolio, effective September 4, 2023. He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company. Maheshwari will be a corporate officer of the company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell's geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. Maheshwari previously worked with Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios. He ultimately became president of Honeywell India as a key driver in the company's high growth region strategy.

Most recently, Maheshwari joined Honeywell from Microsoft, where he served as president and CEO of Microsoft India. In this role, he was responsible for Microsoft's overall business and presence in India, leading engagement with policy makers, customers, business partners and industry leaders. During his time in the position, he led Microsoft India's transformation to become the fastest growth geography for the company, setting the company's benchmarks for new business models.

Maheshwari has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and MSc and BE degrees from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Driggs joined Honeywell in 2004 and has served in a variety of leadership positions in Honeywell's aerospace business, as well as vice president of strategic accounts and corporate development.