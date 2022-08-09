Honeywell International : Jefferies Industrials Conference Presentation
08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
JEFFERIES INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE
MIKE MADSEN
PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AEROSPACE
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking
statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological,
COVID-19 public health factors or impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect or performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Jefferies Industrials Conference - August 9, 2022
2
AERO KEY MESSAGES
Long Term Tailwinds
Well-positioned to take advantage of accelerating bizjet OEM jet growth and widebody return to flight
Industry leading cost position - growing investment as percent of sales while expanding segment margin to 29% by 2024
Great positions on growing defense programs (F-35, GBSD, B-21, National Programs)
Best in class space franchises
(RWA's, CMG's, optical interlinks)
Best in Class Positioning for Future of Aviation
$25B FLRAA engine winwith Boeing / SIK sets upmulti-decadeopportunity
Over $3.5B in UAM / UAS equipment wins with $7B pipeline
Revolutionizing flight decks in all marketswith Honeywell Anthem®
Industry leading R&D investment profileat a rate of 5% - 8% of revenue
Retrofits / Modifications / Upgrades (RMUs): $800M+ per year and growing to $1B+ by 2024
Productivity Improvements
Driving Continued Margin
Expansion
Digitized Processes:>75% of customer transactionsM-to-M
Leader in Connected Systems:Installed on 10,000+ aircraft
One instance of ERP across entire enterprise
50% reduction in manufacturing footprint(2016 - 2022)
Breakthrough Initiatives: vapor cycle cooling, alternative nav, electromechanical actuation, and LIDAR systems
Leading the Industry Today and Tomorrow
Jefferies Industrials Conference - August 9, 2022
3
AERO EXCITING MARKET OUTLOOK
ATR Flight Hour Recovery Led by Widebody Platforms
Earn 3x more sales dollars per flight hour on widebody planes
Business Jet
Innovative
Industry-Leading
Great Positions on
Market Setting
Decoupled
Cost Position
Growing Platforms
Record Levels
Portfolio
• 2021 business jet flight
• Revenue >$800M in
• Industry-leadingR&D
•ATR: 737 MAX,
hours exceeded 2019
2021 and growing at
investment profile
A320neo, A350
by 10%
10% CAGR
AEROSPACE GROWTH OUTLOOK
Air Transport (ATR)Business Aviation (BGA)Defense (D&S)
DD%
MSD%
LSD%
CAGR
CAGR
CAGR
Well-Positioned to Capture Market Upcycle
Jefferies Industrials Conference - August 9, 2022
4
AERO INVESTMENT PRIORITIES
ADVANCING FRANCHISE TECHNOLOGIES
Next-Gen Navigation for
Next Gen Cockpit for
Defense and UAM
All Market Verticals
Entry Into Service: 2024
Entry Into Service: 2023
2030 Revenue: ~$80M
2030 Revenue: ~$500M
Decoupled Revenue Investments
Next Gen SATCOM Systems
Retrofits/Mods/Upgrades
Hybrid Power Systems
Entry Into Service: Today
2030 Revenue >$1B
Military Turboshaft and Next-Gen Business
Family of Vapor Cycle Cooling Systems for
Bizjet, Gen Av, Helos, and UAM
Aviation Propulsion
Entry Into Service: 2023
Entry Into Service: 2025 thru 2030
2030 Revenue: ~$250M
2030 Revenue: ~$700M
Growing R&D Investments While Expanding Margins
Jefferies Industrials Conference - August 9, 2022
5
