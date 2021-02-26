Log in
Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
News 
Press Releases

Honeywell International : Launches E-Mon Class 6000 Smart Monitoring Energy Meters

02/26/2021 | 03:37am EST
ATLANTA, February XX, 2021 - Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a global leader in connected buildings, announced today the launch of the Honeywell E-Mon Class 6000 product range, a new generation of multi-protocol-capable energy meters to provide fast, accurate tenant billing or to optimize a building's energy use. The initial offering, Honeywell E-Mon Class 6200 Pulse Meter, is a compact submeter that is versatile, field configurable and reliable with revenue-grade accuracy for better cost distribution.

The Honeywell E-Mon Class 6200 energy meters are easy to use, with an app-guided installation process, commissioning and troubleshooting, as well as built-in cybersecurity to protect against attacks. The Honeywell E-mon Class 6200 submeters help protect data integrity, both on-site and online, with a lockable enclosure and encrypted communications to securely exchange data between the devices and app functions.

'The Honeywell E-Mon Class 6000 meters can help building owners better monitor, measure and manage energy use throughout a building in an easy-to-install and operate form,' said Mike Garceau, general manager of Building Management Systems North America, Honeywell. 'With the intuitive E-Mon app, users can quickly commission the meters and feel confident in its reliable daily operation.'

Installers and planners benefit from straightforward, quick commissioning and troubleshooting via the E-Mon app. The app allows installers and planners to:

  • Configure all meter settings;
  • Monitor meters via Bluetooth;
  • Use available templates to improve multi-meter commission timing;
  • Plan for entire projects using provided BIM and CAD data for the E-Monrange; and
  • Recognize errors automatically and receive easy-to-follow suggestions as to how to solve them.

The app also allows facility managers and building owners to automatically take readings. The Honeywell E-Mon Class 6000 meters can be integrated into Honeywell applications quickly and seamlessly, using Interval Data Recorders, I/O modules or direct controllers.

The E-Mon app is currently available for Android only; an iOS version will be available later in 2021. Future versions within the E-Mon 6000 Series will include additional communication options, such as BACnet or Modbus.

For further information, please click here.

About Honeywell Building Technologies
Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 18,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Commercial building owners and operators use our technologies to help create safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive facilities. For more news and information on Honeywell Building Technologies, visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
