Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-09-01 am EDT
190.39 USD   +0.55%
09:31aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Leadership Webcast Series – Technology and Innovation
PU
06:31aHoneywell appoints robin watson to board of directors
PR
08/31Honeywell - Global Hair Care Brand Fekkai Selects Honeywell Solstice Propellant to Power Two New Hair Sprays and a Dry Shampoo
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell International : Leadership Webcast Series – Technology and Innovation

09/01/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEADERSHIP WEBCAST SERIES

INNOVATION

JOHN WALDRON

SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

SURESH VENKATARAYALU

SVP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, COVID-19 public health factors or impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect or performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Honeywell Webcast Series - September 1, 2022

2

100+ YEARS OF TRANSFORMING INDUSTRIES

100+ YEARS OF INNOVATION AT HONEYWELL

Honeywell Webcast Series - September 1, 2022

3

LAST 10 YEARS

DELIVERED WHAT THE WORLD NEEDED THE MOST

INDUSTRIAL

TO

SOFTWARE INDUSTRIAL

SHIFT

Honeywell Webcast Series - September 1, 2022

4

EVOLUTION

AIRCRAFT CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES COCKPIT

Honeywell Webcast Series - September 1, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 13:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:31aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Leadership Webcast Series – Technology and Innovation
PU
06:31aHoneywell appoints robin watson to board of directors
PR
08/31Honeywell - Global Hair Care Brand Fekkai Selects Honeywell Solstice Propellant to Powe..
AQ
08/31HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Statement on U.S. Army Chinook Fleet
PU
08/30U.S. Army grounds Boeing-made Chinook helicopters fleet
RE
08/30Global hair care brand fekkai selects honeywell solstice® propellant to power two new h..
PR
08/30FEKKAI Selects Honeywell Solstice® Propellant to Power Two New Hair Sprays and Dry Sham..
CI
08/25RUAG Australia signs agreement with Honeywell International to become an Authorised Ser..
AQ
08/25Honeywell announces participation at upcoming investor conferences
PR
08/23NAPA Auto Parts Becomes the First Major Retailer to Carry Honeywell's New Solstice YF A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 708 M - -
Net income 2022 5 619 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 189,35 $
Average target price 205,58 $
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vimal M. Kapur President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.19%127 564
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-6.51%618 109
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.26%80 531
SIEMENS AG-33.80%80 518
3M COMPANY-29.99%70 858
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-21.06%60 324