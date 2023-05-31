Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
194.55 USD   +0.41%
Honeywell International : Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit Presentation

05/31/2023 | 08:47am EDT
MORGAN STANLEY

CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRY SUMMIT

VIMAL KAPUR

President and

Chief Operating Officer

MAY 31, 2023

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this presentation. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this presentation can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this presentation, our Form 10-K and other filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are as follows: Segment profit, on an

overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis; Organic sales growth; Free cash flow; Free cash flow excluding the impact of settlements; Free cash flow margin; Adjusted earnings per share; and Adjusted earnings per share excluding pension headwind, if and as noted in the presentation.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix

attached to this presentation for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit - May 31, 2023

2

HON STRENGTHS ALIGNED TO MEGATRENDS

ENERGY

TRANSITION

AUTOMATION

DIGITALIZATION

AEROSPACE / eVTOL

MARKET

GROWTH

DD

MSD

DD

HSD / DD

EMERGING

LEADING

TRENDS

HONEYWELL POSITION

Shift in energy pools

Sustainable Technology Solutions

Emissions reductions

Sustainable Building Technologies

Advanced Materials

Labor and skill shortages

Manufacturing / Warehouse /

Capacity buildout

Building / Flight

IoT

Sensing Technologies

Digital transformation

Honeywell Connected Enterprise

Honeywell Forge

Honeywell Digital

Urban transport / electrification

Diversified Aero portfolio

Multi-year commercial recovery

Leader in UAS / UAM solutions

IoT: Internet of Things. eVTOL: electric vertical takeoff and landing. UAS: unmanned aerial systems. UAM: urban air mobility.

End Market Setup Positioned for Long Growth Runway

Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit - May 31, 2023

3

INCOMING CEO PRIORITIES

CONSISTENT, WINNING STRATEGY...

...WITH AREAS OF GREATER EMPHASIS

• Commitment to deliver our upgraded financial

• Enhance robust innovation engine to accelerate

algorithm; say = do

organic sales growth

  • Commitment to evolve Honeywell transformation to outperform in all cycles
  • Commitment to maintain and enhance our long- standing leadership in ESG
  • Evolve Accelerator operating system to drive value through business model optimization
  • Leverage transformed Honeywell to optimize portfolio and strategically deploy capital

A Strong Foundation in Place, Poised for Accelerated Growth

Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit - May 31, 2023

4

Organic Sales Growth

Accelerator Operating System

Portfolio Shaping

INNOVATION PLAYBOOK

WHAT IS THE SAME

WHAT IS DIFFERENT

New

Markets

Continued R&D investments (4% - 5% of sales)

Greater capital allocation toward new product categories

Driving average 200 bps NPI Vitality increase each year

Compounding benefits over time

SAM EXPANSION

Increase

BREAKTHROUGH INITIATIVES

Spend

Examples: Sensors for EVs, D&S Global Expansion, Solstice for Heat PumpsExamples: Quantinuum, Green Hydrogen, AAM

NPI VITALITY TO KEEP SHARE

SAM EXPANSION

Increase

Spend

NPI vitality has increased >1,000 bps in the last five years

Examples: HCE, Sustainability Solutions, Aero Electrification

Existing New

Offerings

EV: Electric Vehicles. AAM: Advanced Aerial Mobility.

SAM Expansion to Enable 2% Step Up to Organic Sales Growth

Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit - May 31, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 12:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer