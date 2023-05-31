Honeywell International : Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this presentation. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this presentation can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this presentation, our Form 10-K and other filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are as follows: Segment profit, on an

overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis; Organic sales growth; Free cash flow; Free cash flow excluding the impact of settlements; Free cash flow margin; Adjusted earnings per share; and Adjusted earnings per share excluding pension headwind, if and as noted in the presentation.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix

attached to this presentation for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.