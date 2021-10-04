Log in
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Honeywell International : New Honeywell Headgear Combines Innovative Face and Respiratory Protection for Enhanced Worker Safety

10/04/2021 | 08:13am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today a new line of ergonomic and lightweight headpieces that combine face and respiratory protection for challenging work environments such as oil and gas, chemical production and manufacturing worksites.

Honeywell North® Primair 900 (PA900) Series Headgear delivers an all-in-one eye, face, head and respiratory safety solution, providing ANSI-certified and NIOSH-approved protection for a range of applications.

"Keeping workers safe on the job requires innovative, user-centered personal protective equipment to drive user compliance, so that workers will wear their gear consistently and correctly to avoid workplace injuries," says Kristin Ware, senior product marketing manager, Honeywell Respiratory Protection. "Now, with our new PA900 series, workers can get the protection they need without sacrificing comfort or productivity." 

Oil and gas, chemical and manufacturing workers are often required to use powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) to protect them from inhaling harmful dust, vapors and gas. With the PA900 Series Headgear, Honeywell designers delivered a solution that allows users to perform their jobs, breathe comfortably and help users stay safe from workplace hazards. This new product is designed to make PAPR headgear lighter and more comfortable for the wearer because of its ergonomic design and is easy to put on and take off. Notably, the PA920 won a 2021 Red Dot design award, recognizing its best-in-class design and ability to marry functionality and safety.

With its optimized air-flow distribution, air can be kept away from the worker's face to avoid dry eyes or directed toward the face for cooling, making it easier to perform on the job tasks comfortably. The ratchet at the back of the headpiece is easy to grab and adjust to ensure a precise fit for various head sizes, even when wearing gloves. The anti-fog and anti-scratch visor provides clear visibility with downward and peripheral vision.

PAPRs are reliable, sustainable and deliver respiratory, face, eye and sometimes head protection depending on the headgear style. The PA900 Series Headgear offers a high degree of functionality and protection for workers in various work environments and is compatible with other personal protective equipment such as eyewear and hearing protection. For a fully integrated PAPR solution, the PA900 Series Headgear can be paired with the belt-mounted Honeywell North® Primair® 700 Series blower kit.

With long-standing expertise in respiratory protection and a deep understanding of worker needs, Honeywell engineers all types of respiratory protection solutions. Honeywell produces a range of respiratory protection products for workers, including NIOSH-approved N95 disposable respirators, reusable half masks and full facepiece respirators.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-honeywell-headgear-combines-innovative-face-and-respiratory-protection-for-enhanced-worker-safety-301391329.html

SOURCE Honeywell


