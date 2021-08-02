Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell International : Notes Offering (Form 8-K)

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Other Events.

On August 2, 2021, Honeywell International Inc. (the 'Company') commenced a proposed offering of its new senior notes (the 'Notes Offering'), pursuant to the Company's preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 2, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated December 10, 2018, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to partially or fully redeem the outstanding principal amount of its callable $500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2022 and its callable $2,500,000,000 0.483% Senior Notes Due 2022 (collectively, the 'Proposed Redemption Notes' and such redemption the 'Proposed Redemption') issued under the indenture dated as of March 1, 2007, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (the 'Trustee'), as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 (the 'Indenture'), each between the Company and the Trustee.

The pricing and settlement of the Notes Offering, and thus whether any redemption of the Proposed Redemption Notes will occur, is subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company's obligation to complete the Proposed Redemption is conditioned upon the receipt prior to the relevant redemption date by the Company of the net proceeds from the completion of the Notes Offering.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-Kdoes not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or a notice of redemption of the Proposed Redemption Notes and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in and the information under 'Forward-Looking Statements' in the Company's Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Qfor the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:12aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Notes Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
08:11aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02:00aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Industrial cyber security startup Nozomi Networks rais..
RE
07/30INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Honeywell Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/De..
MT
07/30INSIDER TRENDS : Honeywell Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Por..
MT
07/30Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Septemb..
CI
07/30EQS-ADHOC : Profitable growth continues, record results in H1
DJ
07/29INSIDER TRENDS : Honeywell Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acqui..
MT
07/28HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Globalworth Chooses Honeywell Forge SaaS Solution To D..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 049 M - -
Net income 2021 5 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 233,79 $
Average target price 242,04 $
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.92%161 408
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.91%909 743
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.44%636 411
SIEMENS AG11.96%124 721
3M COMPANY13.24%114 536
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.18%71 601