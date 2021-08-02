Honeywell International : Notes Offering (Form 8-K)

Other Events.

On August 2, 2021, Honeywell International Inc. (the 'Company') commenced a proposed offering of its new senior notes (the 'Notes Offering'), pursuant to the Company's preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 2, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated December 10, 2018, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to partially or fully redeem the outstanding principal amount of its callable $500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2022 and its callable $2,500,000,000 0.483% Senior Notes Due 2022 (collectively, the 'Proposed Redemption Notes' and such redemption the 'Proposed Redemption') issued under the indenture dated as of March 1, 2007, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (the 'Trustee'), as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated as of October 27, 2017 and as further amended by the second supplemental indenture dated as of March 10, 2020 (the 'Indenture'), each between the Company and the Trustee.

The pricing and settlement of the Notes Offering, and thus whether any redemption of the Proposed Redemption Notes will occur, is subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company's obligation to complete the Proposed Redemption is conditioned upon the receipt prior to the relevant redemption date by the Company of the net proceeds from the completion of the Notes Offering.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-Kdoes not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or a notice of redemption of the Proposed Redemption Notes and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in and the information under 'Forward-Looking Statements' in the Company's Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Qfor the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

