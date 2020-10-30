Log in
Honeywell International : Q3 2020 Honeywell Earnings Conference Call Presentation

10/30/2020 | 09:40am EDT

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

+

-

-

-

+

-

-

-

-

+

-

+

+

Sustainable Technology Solutions

  • New business in PMT created to develop and commercialize new technologies that meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions
  • Examples include plastics recycling, energy storage, and renewable fuels
  • Will contribute to the expansion of our technology portfolio and accelerate long-term growth

Our "10-10-10" ESG Goals by 2024

  • Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by an additional 10% from 2018 levels
  • Deploy at least 10 renewable energy projects
  • Achieve certification to ISO's 50001 Energy
    Management Standard at 10 sites

Sustainable Solutions

~50% of our NPI R&D activity is directed towards products that improve

environmental and social outcomes for our customers

Our Progress

reduction in Scope

energy efficiency

greenhouse gas

million gallons of

acres

1 and Scope 2

improvement

and energy

water saved in

remediated

greenhouse gas

since

efficiency

water-stressed

and restored

intensity since

2004 to 137

projects

regions since

as

2004, achieving 56

MWh/$M (or 0.47

completed since

2013 from over

valuable

MT CO2e/$M at

BBTU/$M) at the

2010, saving an

150 projects

community

the end of 2019

end of 2019

annualized $90M

assets

+

3Q19 Adjusted

Segment Profit

Below the Line

Adjusted Effective

Share Count

3Q20 Adjusted

Adjustment for

3Q20

and Other

Tax Rate

Non-Cash Charge

Aero

HBT

PMT

SPS

Aero

HBT

PMT

SPS

2Q20

3Q20

2Q20

3Q20

($M)

2Q19

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Aerospace

$3,508

$3,544

$2,543

$2,662

Honeywell Building Technologies

1,450

1,415

1,177

1,305

Performance Materials and Technologies

2,735

2,670

2,218

2,252

Safety and Productivity Solutions

1,550

1,457

1,539

1,578

Net sales

$9,243

$9,086

$7,477

$7,797

Aerospace

$907

$908

$528

$617

Honeywell Building Technologies

300

297

250

282

Performance Materials and Technologies

644

582

419

442

Safety and Productivity Solutions

191

195

213

219

Corporate

(72)

(54)

(25)

(7)

Segment profit

$1,970

$1,928

$1,385

$1,553

Stock compensation expense (1)

(34)

(37)

(34)

(40)

Repositioning, Other (2,3)

(137)

(109)

(295)

(161)

Pension and other postretirement service costs (4)

(37)

(30)

(38)

(41)

Operating income

$1,762

$1,752

$1,018

$1,311

Segment profit

$1,970

$1,928

$1,385

$1,553

÷ Net sales

$9,243

$9,086

$7,477

$7,797

Segment profit margin %

21.3%

21.2%

18.5%

19.9%

Operating income

$1,762

$1,752

$1,018

$1,311

÷ Net sales

$9,243

$9,086

$7,477

$7,797

Operating income margin %

19.1%

19.3%

13.6%

16.8%

  1. Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
  2. Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.
  3. Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income/expense.
  4. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell

2Q20

3Q20

Reported sales % change

(19%)

(14%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(1%)

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

-

-

Organic sales % change

(18%)

(14%)

Aerospace

Reported sales % change

(28%)

(25%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

-

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(1%)

-

Organic sales % change

(27%)

(25%)

Honeywell Building Technologies

Reported sales % change

(19%)

(8%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(2%)

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

-

-

Organic sales % change

(17%)

(8%)

Performance Materials and Technologies

Reported sales % change

(19%)

(16%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(2%)

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

-

-

Organic sales % change

(17%)

(16%)

Safety and Productivity Solutions

Reported sales % change

(1%)

8%

Less: Foreign currency translation

(2%)

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

-

-

Organic sales % change

1%

8%

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, net of divestitures and non-comparable impacts from adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

($M)

3Q20

Cash provided by operating activities

$1,007

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(249)

Free cash flow

$758

Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell

$758

Reimbursement receivable charge

(1)

350

Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell

$1,108

Cash provided by operating activities

$1,007

÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell

$758

Operating cash flow conversion

133%

Free cash flow

$758

÷ Adjusted Net income attributable to Honeywell

$1,108

Adjusted Free cash flow conversion %

68%

  1. A non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20,
    2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

($M)

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Cash provided by operating activities

$1,471

$1,480

$1,007

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(192)

(227)

(249)

Free cash flow

$1,279

$1,253

$758

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest

in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate

our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

3Q19

4Q19

2019

2Q20

3Q20

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)

(1)

$2.23

$2.16

$8.41

$1.53

$1.07

Pension mark-to-market expense

(2)

-

$0.13

$0.13

-

-

Separation-related tax adjustment

(3)

-

-

-

(0.27)

-

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform

(0.15)

(0.23)

(0.38)

-

-

Reimbursement receivable charge

(4)

-

-

-

-

0.49

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

$2.08

$2.06

$8.16

$1.26

$1.56

  1. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 709.6 million and 726.7 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 708.1 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 722.6 million and 730.3.
  2. Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 24% for 2019.
  3. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, separation-related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions.
  4. The impact due to a non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20, 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

($M)

4Q19

2019

Segment profit

$2,032

$7,739

Stock compensation expense (1)

(41)

(153)

Repositioning, Other (2,3)

(259)

(598)

Pension and other postretirement service costs (4)

(37)

(137)

Operating income

$1,695

$6,851

Segment profit

$2,032

$7,739

÷ Net sales

$9,496

$36,709

Segment profit margin %

21.4%

21.1%

Operating income

$1,695

$6,851

÷ Net sales

$9,496

$36,709

Operating income margin %

17.8%

18.7%

  1. Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
  2. Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.
  3. Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other income/expense.
  4. Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)

(1)

Pension mark-to-market expense

Separation-related tax adjustment

(2)

Reimbursement receivable charge

(3)

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

4Q20 (E)

2020 (E)

$1.97

- $2.02

$6.78

- $6.83

-

-

-

(0.27)

-

0.49

$1.97

- $2.02

$7.00

- $7.05

  1. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, expected adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 710 million and 711 million.
  2. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, separation-related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions.
  3. The impact due to a non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20, 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

We believe adjusted earnings per share, is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:39:02 UTC

