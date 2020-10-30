Honeywell International : Q3 2020 Honeywell Earnings Conference Call Presentation

• • • • • •

Sustainable Technology Solutions New business in PMT created to develop and commercialize new technologies that meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions

Examples include plastics recycling, energy storage, and renewable fuels

Will contribute to the expansion of our technology portfolio and accelerate long-term growth Our "10-10-10" ESG Goals by 2024 Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by an additional 10% from 2018 levels

Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by an additional 10% from 2018 levels Deploy at least 10 renewable energy projects

at least 10 renewable energy projects Achieve certification to ISO's 50001 Energy

Management Standard at 10 sites Sustainable Solutions ~50% of our NPI R&D activity is directed towards products that improve environmental and social outcomes for our customers Our Progress reduction in Scope energy efficiency greenhouse gas million gallons of acres 1 and Scope 2 improvement and energy water saved in remediated greenhouse gas since efficiency water-stressed and restored intensity since 2004 to 137 projects regions since as 2004, achieving 56 MWh/$M (or 0.47 completed since 2013 from over valuable MT CO2e/$M at BBTU/$M) at the 2010, saving an 150 projects community the end of 2019 end of 2019 annualized $90M assets

($M) 2Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Aerospace $3,508 $3,544 $2,543 $2,662 Honeywell Building Technologies 1,450 1,415 1,177 1,305 Performance Materials and Technologies 2,735 2,670 2,218 2,252 Safety and Productivity Solutions 1,550 1,457 1,539 1,578 Net sales $9,243 $9,086 $7,477 $7,797 Aerospace $907 $908 $528 $617 Honeywell Building Technologies 300 297 250 282 Performance Materials and Technologies 644 582 419 442 Safety and Productivity Solutions 191 195 213 219 Corporate (72) (54) (25) (7) Segment profit $1,970 $1,928 $1,385 $1,553 Stock compensation expense (1) (34) (37) (34) (40) Repositioning, Other (2,3) (137) (109) (295) (161) Pension and other postretirement service costs (4) (37) (30) (38) (41) Operating income $1,762 $1,752 $1,018 $1,311 Segment profit $1,970 $1,928 $1,385 $1,553 ÷ Net sales $9,243 $9,086 $7,477 $7,797 Segment profit margin % 21.3% 21.2% 18.5% 19.9% Operating income $1,762 $1,752 $1,018 $1,311 ÷ Net sales $9,243 $9,086 $7,477 $7,797 Operating income margin % 19.1% 19.3% 13.6% 16.8% Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income/expense. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses. We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell 2Q20 3Q20 Reported sales % change (19%) (14%) Less: Foreign currency translation (1%) - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - - Organic sales % change (18%) (14%) Aerospace Reported sales % change (28%) (25%) Less: Foreign currency translation - - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (1%) - Organic sales % change (27%) (25%) Honeywell Building Technologies Reported sales % change (19%) (8%) Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - - Organic sales % change (17%) (8%) Performance Materials and Technologies Reported sales % change (19%) (16%) Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - - Organic sales % change (17%) (16%) Safety and Productivity Solutions Reported sales % change (1%) 8% Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - - Organic sales % change 1% 8% We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, net of divestitures and non-comparable impacts from adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

($M) 3Q20 Cash provided by operating activities $1,007 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (249) Free cash flow $758 Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $758 Reimbursement receivable charge (1) 350 Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell $1,108 Cash provided by operating activities $1,007 ÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $758 Operating cash flow conversion 133% Free cash flow $758 ÷ Adjusted Net income attributable to Honeywell $1,108 Adjusted Free cash flow conversion % 68% A non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20,

2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment. We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

($M) 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Cash provided by operating activities $1,471 $1,480 $1,007 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (192) (227) (249) Free cash flow $1,279 $1,253 $758 We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment. We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

3Q19 4Q19 2019 2Q20 3Q20 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS) (1) $2.23 $2.16 $8.41 $1.53 $1.07 Pension mark-to-market expense (2) - $0.13 $0.13 - - Separation-related tax adjustment (3) - - - (0.27) - Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform (0.15) (0.23) (0.38) - - Reimbursement receivable charge (4) - - - - 0.49 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $2.08 $2.06 $8.16 $1.26 $1.56 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 709.6 million and 726.7 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 708.1 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 722.6 million and 730.3. Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 24% for 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, separation-related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions. The impact due to a non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20, 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

($M) 4Q19 2019 Segment profit $2,032 $7,739 Stock compensation expense (1) (41) (153) Repositioning, Other (2,3) (259) (598) Pension and other postretirement service costs (4) (37) (137) Operating income $1,695 $6,851 Segment profit $2,032 $7,739 ÷ Net sales $9,496 $36,709 Segment profit margin % 21.4% 21.1% Operating income $1,695 $6,851 ÷ Net sales $9,496 $36,709 Operating income margin % 17.8% 18.7% Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other income/expense. Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses. We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS) (1) Pension mark-to-market expense Separation-related tax adjustment (2) Reimbursement receivable charge (3) Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution 4Q20 (E) 2020 (E) $1.97 - $2.02 $6.78 - $6.83 - - - (0.27) - 0.49 $1.97 - $2.02 $7.00 - $7.05 For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, expected adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 710 million and 711 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, separation-related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions. The impact due to a non-cash $350M pre-tax and after-tax charge associated with the reduction in carrying value to present value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett in relation to Garrett's September 20, 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. We believe adjusted earnings per share, is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.