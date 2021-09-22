Honeywell International : Ultium Cells Selects Honeywell Quality Control System For State-Of-The-Art Lithium-Ion Battery Production Plant

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors (GM), will use Honeywell's Quality Control System (QCS) to ensure the quality and integrity of the lithium-ion batteries produced at its new manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Due to be completed in 2022, the 2.8 million square-foot factory will produce lithium-ion battery cells for GM electric vehicles ranging from Cadillac sedans to Hummers and will be one of the largest electric vehicle battery plants in the United States.

Honeywell's QCS will deploy compact, high-precision scanners and basis weight sensors to serve as the quality control platform for four of the Lordstown plant's production lines. Honeywell's system will help Ultium Cells meet key quality requirements by measuring electrode coat weight, a key parameter in the production of battery cells. In addition, Honeywell's modular platform and proven industry expertise will help Ultium Cells ensure long-term success by adapting new measurement and control technology as battery cell production requirements evolve.

"We chose Honeywell because of the company's deep understanding of the lithium-ion battery sector and the fact its measurement and control technology is already being used in critical areas of manufacturing," said Germanus Woo - Planning Director, Ultium Cells. "Given the depth of their knowledge, Honeywell is well positioned to offer us insights, helping us to increase productivity and profitability as we grow."

Ultium Cells was founded as part of GM's long-term strategy to produce a complete range of zero-emissions, all-electric cars and trucks by 2035. Battery cells represent a significant step away from fossil fuels and offer the potential to revolutionize passenger transportation in the form of electric and autonomous vehicles. The batteries produced at the Lordstown plant will be high performance, capable of a range of 400 miles with fast charging and long operational life, and they will require strict quality controls in the production process.

"Given the opportunity at hand, battery manufacturers such as Ultium Cells must be able to bring new solutions to market with confidence," said Fredrik Westerberg - Director, Strategic Planning, Honeywell Process Solutions. "As such, it's critical for them to develop and implement cost-effective, efficient and safe manufacturing processes while ensuring the highest production quality. These objectives can be achieved by implementing advanced measurement and control solutions like our QCS. We're proud to play a role in this pioneering effort in lithium-ion battery technology."

Honeywell's QCS offers a holistic, end-to-end measurement and control capability that is easy to ramp up from pilot operations to commercial scale and is an integral part of the overall Honeywell Process Solutions Operations Technology portfolio for lithium-ion battery cell production.

Honeywell is a leading supplier to the global green energy sector, where its products, technologies, and services power a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. The company has over 20 years of experience in the lithium-ion market alone.

To learn more about Honeywell's QCS and solutions for the green energy sector, please visit: https://www.honeywellprocess.com

About Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT)

Honeywell PMT (pmt.honeywell.com) develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software that are transforming industries around the world. PMT's Advanced Materials businesses manufacture a wide variety of high-performance products including environmentally preferable materials used for the production of refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, pharmaceutical packaging, fine chemicals, additives and high strength-fiber for military, law enforcement and industrial use. Technologies developed by Honeywell UOP ( www.uop.com ), a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, form the foundation for most of the world's refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels. Honeywell Process Solutions.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

