    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
187.82 USD   -0.67%
09/08Honeywell To Collaborate With Leading Health Providers To Advance Digitalization Of Healthcare Globally
AQ
09/07Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets to check for Chinese content-source
RE
09/06HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : To Collaborate With Leading Health Providers To Advance Digitalization Of Healthcare Globally
PU
Honeywell International : Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference Presentation

09/09/2022 | 07:30am EDT
VERTICAL RESEARCH PARTNERS INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

DARIUS ADAMCZYK

CHAIRMAN AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

VIMAL KAPUR

PRESIDENT AND

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All

statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, COVID-19 public health factors or impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect or performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; Segment profit excluding the impact of Quantinuum, which we define as segment profit excluding segment profit attributable to Quantinuum; Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we

define as segment profit divided by net sales; Segment margin excluding the impact of Quantinuum, which we define as segment profit excluding the impact of Quantinuum divided by net

sales excluding Quantinuum; Segment profit margin percentage excluding Quantinuum, which we define as the year-over-year increase in segment profit margin percentage excluding the impact of Quantinuum; Expansion in segment profit margin percentage, which we define as the year-over-year increase in segment profit margin percentage; Expansion in segment profit margin percentage excluding Quantinuum, which we define as the year-over-year increase in segment profit margin percentage excluding Quantinuum; Organic sales growth, which we define as net sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following transaction date; Organic sales growth excluding lost Russian Sales, which we define as organic sales excluding sales attributable to the substantial suspension and wind down of operations in Russia; Organic sales growth excluding COVID-driven mask sales and lost Russian sales, which we define as organic sales growth excluding any sales attributable to COVID-driven mask sales and substantial suspension and wind down of operations in Russia; Free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus cash receipts from Garrett, if and as noted in

the release; Free cash flow excluding Quantinuum which we define as free cash flow less free cash flow attributable to Quantinuum; Adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude

charges and the accrual of reserves related to outstanding accounts receivable and contract assets, impairment of intangible assets, foreign exchange revaluation, inventory reserves, the write-down of other assets, impairment of property, plant and equipment, employee severance, and a tax valuation allowance, related to the initial suspension and winddown of our businesses and operations in Russia, expenses related to UOP matters, pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, and a gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, if and as noted in the release. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain metrics presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the

Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Vertical Research Partners Industrials Conference - September 9, 2022

1

KEY MESSAGES

1

2

3

4

5

Honeywell value creation framework is a differentiator

We are well-positioned for growth acceleration with gains from incremental breakthrough initiatives

Our heritage of ESG is a strength which sets us apart

Favorable end market exposures and record backlog will enable resiliency through the cycle

We are committed to ongoing portfolio optimization and accelerated capital deployment

Best Long-Term Outlook for Honeywell in Decades

Vertical Research Partners Industrials Conference - September 9, 2022

2

THE NEXT STAGE OF TRANSFORMATION

Act 1 - The Great Integration (2016 - 2021)

Act 2 - Growth Acceleration (2022+)

Digital

ISC

Connected

Portfolio

Innovation

Digital

Automation

M&A

Dramatic ERP

$1B cumulative

Launched

Streamlined end

Turning BTIs into

Accelerating value

Investing in

Deploying

rationalization,

manufacturing

standalone

markets, reduced

business units,

capture from software

automation to

capital to add

21 digital

and material

software business

exposure to

increasing

and digitization across

increase

differentiated,

platforms

productivity since

to support

cyclicality and

ESG-oriented

our processes and

productivity,

high-growth

deployed; $1B

2018

customers' digital

dilutive margins

offerings

offerings

quality, and safety

technologies

benefits

transformation

Previous Long-Term Targets (2019 - 2021)

Updated Long-Term Targets (2022+)

3% - 5%

30 - 50 bps

4% - 7%

40 - 60 bps

Organic Sales Growth

Segment Margin Expansion

Organic Sales Growth

Segment Margin Expansion

No Target

No Target

Mid-Teens

At least $25B

Free Cash Flow Margin

Capital Deployment

Free Cash Flow Margin

Capital Deployment

Laid the Foundation, Now Poised for Growth; Accelerating Financial Framework

Vertical Research Partners Industrials Conference - September 9, 2022

3

RESILIENCY THROUGH THE CYCLE

Favorable End Market Exposures

Robust Backlog

Demonstrated Execution

~65%

~35%

Term

Aerospace,

Other End

Energy, and

Markets1

Non-Resi1

Short

Commercial Aviation

+ Pent-up demand for business and leisure travel

+ International travel resumes

In

Defense

Ending Backlog By Quarter +12%

YoY

$29.5B

$24.8B

Q1'20

Q2'22

Segment Margin

21%+

19.0%

15.6%

13.5%

2007 2012 2017 2022E

Resilient

+ Increased defense budgets globally

+ Upcoming international restocking

Energy

+ Capital reinvestment cycle underway

Highly

+ Capacity additions needed to replace Russia

supply, particularly for gas / LNG

Q2'22 Orders

+12%

Q2'21

Q2'22

Q2'22 Backlog

~40%

~60%

Short-

Long-

Cycle

Cycle

• Honeywell Digital enabling targeted, strategic price

actions to mitigate the impact of inflation

• Supply Chain transformation efforts have resulted in

a more efficient and agile Honeywell

• Streamlined cost base from repositioning efforts and

diligent cost management

Non-Residential

+ Infrastructure bill tailwinds

+ Focus on sustainability and healthy buildings

Other Medium-Term Strong End Markets

  • e-Commerceand Life Sciences

1Based on 2021 sales.

  • Long-cyclebacklog growth of 12% in 2Q led by commercial aviation, building solutions, and process solutions projects
  • Record-highbacklog supports growth trajectory despite uncertainty in macroeconomic outlook

• Completed strategic divestitures to reduce cyclicality

and dilutive margins

Strong Outlook Underpinned by Orders and Backlog Position

Vertical Research Partners Industrials Conference - September 9, 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
