VERTICAL RESEARCH PARTNERS GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

LUCIAN BOLDEA

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this presentation. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this presentation can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information

included in this presentation, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may

be modified or abandoned at any time.

Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023

2

PMT KEY MESSAGES

Comprehensive portfolio of solutions to drive sustainability; well aligned with macro trends

  • Accelerating sustainability growth in emissions management, energy transition, battery and energy storage, and digital solutions

Accelerating growth and leadership in digitalization

  • Offerings that include modernizing and managing automation systems, cybersecurity, and autonomous solutions

Continued growth in core and portfolio mix will be margin accretive

  • Innovation in new products, high growth regions, pricing, and operational excellence

Well-Positioned for Short- and Long-term Growth

Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023

3

PMT BUSINESS OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

21.2%

21.9%

19.6%

$9.4B

$10.0B

$10.7B

2020

2021

2022

Sales

Segment Margin

GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Broad diversified portfolio, leader across segments, and positioned to capitalize on growth across a range of industrial end markets
  • Execution discipline, innovation for greater value capture of installed base, and outcome-based recurring revenue and services focus of core growth
  • Build upon customer investments and transformation in sustainability and digitalization

BUSINESS BREAKDOWN

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

GEOGRAPHIC SALES

Manufacturing /

Other

Thermal

9%

Auto

4%

29%

Oil and Gas

5%

Pharma

6%

Chemicals

11%

and Semis

13%

Advanced22% Materials 34%

UOP

APAC

Americas

24%

45%

11%

Petrochemicals

Buildings and

12%

Construction

Utilities

44%

Process Solutions

EMEA 31%

Data represents 2022 sales for all applicable charts except Business Breakdown, which is based on 2021 sales.

11% Organic Sales Growth and 70 bps Margin Expansion in 2022

Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023

4

PMT VALUE PROPOSITION

PMT's Purpose

Focus

To provide innovative advanced materials,

Vertical

automation and controls, and process technologies

that help customers decarbonize their

Offerings

emissions footprint and accelerate their energy

and digital transition

PMT's Competitive Advantage

Value

Prop

Advanced

Process

Chemistry

Technologies

Focus

Vertical

Offerings

Value

Automation, Controls, and

Prop

Digitalization

LNG: liquified natural gas. DERM: distributed energy resource management. VPP: virtual power plant. BESS: battery energy storage systems.

Energy Transition

Renewable Fuels

Fuel Flexibility

LNG

Nuclear

Sustainable Heating

Enable immediate reduction of Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG footprint with attractive paybacks, allowing customers to comply profitably with decarbonization objectives

Emissions Management

Emissions Control

HFO Conversion

and Reduction

Carbon Capture

Blue H2

Flare Systems

As the global leader in CO2 capture and leak detection, PMT can enable the world's largest CO2sequestration projects and prevent GHG emissions

Energy Management, Storage,

and Transportation

Green H2

Flow Battery

H2 Transport

DERM and VPP

Battery Materials

BESS

Enable efficient grid operation at high levels of renewable power by helping customers deploy and optimize long- duration energy storage solutions

Digitalization

Automation Software

Connected Utilities

Electronic Materials

Outcome-Based

Workforce 360

Solutions

Deliver industrial efficiency in distributed assets with outcome-basedsolutions that leverage data to provide predictive insights

Creating Compelling Value Propositions Through Distinct Capabilities

Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 11:06:08 UTC.