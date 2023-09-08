VERTICAL RESEARCH PARTNERS GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023
LUCIAN BOLDEA
PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES
Forward Looking Statements
We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this presentation. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this presentation can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information
included in this presentation, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may
be modified or abandoned at any time.
Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023
2
PMT KEY MESSAGES
Comprehensive portfolio of solutions to drive sustainability; well aligned with macro trends
- Accelerating sustainability growth in emissions management, energy transition, battery and energy storage, and digital solutions
Accelerating growth and leadership in digitalization
- Offerings that include modernizing and managing automation systems, cybersecurity, and autonomous solutions
Continued growth in core and portfolio mix will be margin accretive
- Innovation in new products, high growth regions, pricing, and operational excellence
Well-Positioned for Short- and Long-term Growth
Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023
3
PMT BUSINESS OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
21.2%
21.9%
19.6%
$9.4B
$10.0B
$10.7B
2020
2021
2022
Sales
Segment Margin
GROWTH DRIVERS
- Broad diversified portfolio, leader across segments, and positioned to capitalize on growth across a range of industrial end markets
- Execution discipline, innovation for greater value capture of installed base, and outcome-based recurring revenue and services focus of core growth
- Build upon customer investments and transformation in sustainability and digitalization
BUSINESS BREAKDOWN
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
GEOGRAPHIC SALES
Manufacturing /
Other
Thermal
9%
Auto
4%
29%
Oil and Gas
5%
Pharma
6%
Chemicals
11%
and Semis
13%
Advanced22% Materials 34%
UOP
APAC
Americas
24%
45%
11%
Petrochemicals
Buildings and
12%
Construction
Utilities
44%
Process Solutions
EMEA 31%
Data represents 2022 sales for all applicable charts except Business Breakdown, which is based on 2021 sales.
11% Organic Sales Growth and 70 bps Margin Expansion in 2022
Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023
4
PMT VALUE PROPOSITION
PMT's Purpose
Focus
To provide innovative advanced materials,
Vertical
automation and controls, and process technologies
that help customers decarbonize their
Offerings
emissions footprint and accelerate their energy
and digital transition
PMT's Competitive Advantage
Value
Prop
Advanced
Process
Chemistry
Technologies
Focus
Vertical
Offerings
Value
Automation, Controls, and
Prop
Digitalization
LNG: liquified natural gas. DERM: distributed energy resource management. VPP: virtual power plant. BESS: battery energy storage systems.
Energy Transition
Renewable Fuels
Fuel Flexibility
LNG
Nuclear
Sustainable Heating
Enable immediate reduction of Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG footprint with attractive paybacks, allowing customers to comply profitably with decarbonization objectives
Emissions Management
Emissions Control
HFO Conversion
and Reduction
Carbon Capture
Blue H2
Flare Systems
As the global leader in CO2 capture and leak detection, PMT can enable the world's largest CO2sequestration projects and prevent GHG emissions
Energy Management, Storage,
and Transportation
Green H2
Flow Battery
H2 Transport
DERM and VPP
Battery Materials
BESS
Enable efficient grid operation at high levels of renewable power by helping customers deploy and optimize long- duration energy storage solutions
Digitalization
Automation Software
Connected Utilities
Electronic Materials
Outcome-Based
Workforce 360
Solutions
Deliver industrial efficiency in distributed assets with outcome-basedsolutions that leverage data to provide predictive insights
Creating Compelling Value Propositions Through Distinct Capabilities
Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference - September 8, 2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 11:06:08 UTC.