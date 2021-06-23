Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell International : Dielectric Boots Pair Comfort With Protection From Electric Shock Risk

06/23/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2021 -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the Electrigrip™ dielectric boots, which provide primary protection for voltages up to 20kV combined with comfort, flexibility and performance.

Designed to be worn directly over socks, the Honeywell Salisbury® Electrigrip boots include some safety features normally found in work boots, such as impact and compression resistance along with a protective toe cap and a puncture resistant sole. However, the Electrigrip boots also provide critical protection against electrical shock. Additional features include an ergonomic fit with a locking ankle to prevent heel slip, and shock absorbing insoles with arch support to provide both cushioning and stability for all day comfort.

Offered in both a standard and thermal model, the Electrigrip boots feature heavy duty outsoles for traction and slip resistance over rugged terrains. The thermal model includes a unique outsole designed to provide a secure grip on icy or wet metal surfaces, along with a thick lining to keep feet warm and protected in cold weather conditions.

'We know that working with electricity, especially in damp and wet conditions, is a dangerous job. To help protect workers against electrical hazards, we're excited to introduce our Electrigrip dielectric boots. Not only do these boots help protect against step potential, they incorporate features that offer stability and can reduce stress on users' backs, legs and feet to give workers the protection they deserve,' says Kevin Pietras, Director of Offering Management, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. 'As many industries such as vehicle manufacturing and energy sources turn towards electrification, we know that more workers will rely on gear like the Electrigrip boots to help keep them safe.'

Honeywell is a leading provider of head-to-toe personal protective equipment that help keep workers safe on the job, including gloves, protective eyewear, respiratory protection, safety suits, hard hats and boots. The Electrigrip dielectric boots expand Honeywell's rubber boot portfolio to meet the growing demand for electrical safety footwear and are the latest offering in the Honeywell Salisbury line of electrical safety tools that help workers to operate safely in hazardous conditions.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeyewell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 13:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:13aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : Dielectric Boots Pair Comfort With Protection From El..
PU
08:02aHONEYWELL  : Survey Reveals Healthier Buildings Top the List of Back-to-Work Pri..
PR
04:51aMASTERCARD FOUNDATION  : Robin Washington nommé au Conseil d'Administration par ..
DJ
06/22HONEYWELL  : Cybersecurity Research Reports Significant Increase In USB Threats ..
PR
06/22Mastercard Foundation Appoints Robin Washington to Board of Directors
DJ
06/22AIRBUS  : Boeing lobbyist Keating, who helped steer it through MAX crisis, exits..
RE
06/21HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : Boeing lobbyist Keating, who helped steer it through ..
RE
06/21HONEYWELL  : 's Experion Operator Advisor Incorporates Advanced Machine Learning..
PR
06/21HONEYWELL  : Launches Battery Energy Storage System Platform to Help Users Forec..
PR
06/18Honeywell International on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since September 201..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 800 M - -
Net income 2021 5 641 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 215,49 $
Average target price 235,31 $
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.31%149 670
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.12%634 592
SIEMENS AG16.32%130 055
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.13%114 386
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.43%70 638