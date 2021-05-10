Honeywell International : Helping Customers Monitor High-Value Assets Globally With Enhanced Satellite-Based Tracking Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021 -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the release of its next-generation portable satellite terminal to track, monitor and control high-value assets in virtually any environment anywhere in the world, using the Inmarsat network.

The versatile Honeywell SAT-IDP portable satellite terminal helps businesses operating in remote or disaster-affected areas manage and track their fleet and assets through satellite tracking. Once an asset has been equipped with a SAT-IDP terminal and deployed in the field, the terminal can be programmed to send and receive customized data from internal and external sensors including temperature, humidity, vibration and shock.

'With high-value assets moving throughout the world, our portable next-generation satellite terminal gives shippers, fleet companies and their customers valuable data to help make sure their goods will make it to their destination safely,' said Kenneth Deville, general manager of Honeywell's Global Tracking business. 'The terminal's new features provide greater insights into the quality of shipped goods, location of critical assets and the status and control of remote industrial systems.'

The SAT-IDP also introduces several new features including multiple input/output ports for third-party digital support, and Bluetooth connectivity to enable wireless terminal management for local scripting and configuration in addition to wireless sensors and messaging applications. The SAT-IDP features a compact design allowing inconspicuous deployments with several options for tailored installation.

The terminal operates globally on the highly reliable L-band satellite network from Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, using the IsatData Pro (IDP) service. IDP is often used where no other communications networks exist, but also complements other networks such as 4G as a reliable fallback for mission-critical data.

Inmarsat owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks. Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

'Inmarsat is pleased to support Honeywell and its customers with an evolution path for existing applications and an opportunity to further innovate in the digital transformation of remote industries,' said Mike Carter, president of Enterprise at Inmarsat. 'Inmarsat and Honeywell partner on various initiatives and share a common mission to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency for our customers.'

For existing Honeywell customers using previous SAT-series terminals, the rugged, high reliability SAT-IDP offers a drop-in upgrade path from legacy satellite IoT services to IDP, which will extend application lifecycle and customer investments by ten years or more.

Honeywell and Inmarsat have worked together for nearly two decades to deliver solutions for several industries, including personal tracking, global GPS and aerospace.

Honeywell's SAT-IDP satellite terminal is built and based on a legacy of field-proven, highly reliable and cost-effective tracking solutions for a wide range of applications. For more information about Honeywell's global tracking solutions, visit https://hwll.co/assettracking.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.