Honeywell International : Update on Honeywell IT System

We recently detected a malware intrusion that disrupted a limited number of our information technology systems. At this time, we do not expect this incident will have a material impact on Honeywell. We promptly took steps to address the incident, including partnering with Microsoft to assess and remediate the situation. Our systems have since been secured, we identified the point of entry, and all unauthorized access has been revoked. We have also notified law enforcement. Our investigation is ongoing, but at this point, we have not yet identified any evidence that the attacker exfiltrated data from our primary systems that store customer information. If we discover that any customer information was exfiltrated, we will contact those customers directly.

We have returned to service and are firmly focused on running our operations and serving our customers. Security is a top priority at Honeywell, and we are committed to taking all appropriate measures to ensure the highest integrity of our systems.