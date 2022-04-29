Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 01:20:48 pm EDT
195.92 USD   +3.16%
01:03pHoneywell Shares Rise After Earnings Beat
DJ
11:20aEquities Set for Weaker Start as US Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Move Higher
MT
10:20aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell Shares Rise After Earnings Beat

04/29/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie


Honeywell shares were up 2.8% to $195.20 after first quarter results beat analyst views.

Sales of $8.4 billion came in ahead of FactSet consensus for $8.3 billion. The company said sales, which were down 1% on year, were at the high end of its guidance.

Honeywell's operating margin contracted by 260 basis points to 15.2% due to a $183 million charge related to the suspension of its operations in Russia, which translated to a loss of approximately $30 million in sales in the first quarter, the company said.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 were above FactSet consensus of $1.86.

The company guided for full-year sales in the range of $35.5 billion to $36.4 billion. The FactSet consensus expectation was for $36 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $8.50 to $8.80. The FactSet consensus was for $8.62. Honeywell said the guidance was up 10 cents on both ends to reflect the updated share repurchase target unveiled at its investor day.

Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said in the company's earnings conference call that Honeywell delivered despite a challenging backdrop that included ongoing supply chain constraints, inflation headwinds and global unrest.

"We expect supply chain impacts to remain as challenging in the second quarter as they were in the first quarter but to start to abate as capacity for electronic components comes online," in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Greg Lewis said in the call.

"We're confident in the eventual return to normalcy in the Aerospace supply chain. However, the timing remains difficult to call," he said.

Mr. Lewis said inflation will continue to be a significant headwind, but the company's pricing actions will continue to damp impacts to margin throughout the year.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1302ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.81% 195.26 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.97% 207.2 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.99% 69.8512 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:03pHoneywell Shares Rise After Earnings Beat
DJ
11:20aEquities Set for Weaker Start as US Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Move Higher
MT
10:20aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
10:20aHoneywell Reports Lower Q1 Adjusted Profit, Net Sales; Updates 2022 Outlook; Shares Ris..
MT
09:07aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08:43aGUIDANCE : (HON) HONEYWELL Expects Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $8.50 - $8.80
MT
08:43aEarnings Flash (HON) HONEYWELL Posts Q1 EPS $1.91, vs. Street Est of $1.86
MT
08:43aEarnings Flash (HON) HONEYWELL Posts Q1 Revenue $8.38B, vs. Street Est of $8.29B
MT
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Honeywell International Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
07:40aHoneywell International Posts Lower Q1 Net Income; Ups FY22 Sales Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 032 M - -
Net income 2022 5 932 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 189,92 $
Average target price 221,23 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
D. Scott Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.92%130 187
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.10.73%733 286
SIEMENS AG-23.85%97 843
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-17.72%85 555
3M COMPANY-17.16%83 731
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-17.86%63 437