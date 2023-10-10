By Sabela Ojea

Honeywell International said it signed an agreement with GranBio Technologies to produce carbon neutral sustainable aviation fuel.

Under the agreement, the industrial-software maker will combine its ethanol jet technology with GranBio's cellulosic ethanol Avap technology, the company said Tuesday.

Carbon neutral sustainable aviation fuel will be produced from biomass residues at GranBio's forthcoming U.S. demonstration plant.

"GranBio's low carbon feedstock coupled with Honeywell's sustainable aviation fuel expertise will help decarbonize air travel," said Barry Glickman, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions' vice president and general manager.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-23 1635ET