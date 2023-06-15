Honeywell Taps James Currier as CEO of Aerospace Unit

By Sabela Ojea

Honeywell International said Thursday that it named a new executive to lead its aerospace division.

The industrial company said James Currier would be the new president and chief executive of the aerospace segment, effective Aug. 1.

Currier, who joined Honeywell in 2006 and has served as president of Aerospace's electronic solutions business since 2021, succeeds Michael Madsen in the role, who is retiring.

