Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - aeronautical equipment (37.2%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles; - performance materials and technologies (31.4%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.; - building automation and control systems (16.4%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.; - security and productivity optimization solutions (15%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (57%), Europe (22%) and other (21%).