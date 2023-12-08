Honeywell: acquisition of a Carrier business

December 08, 2023 at 07:32 am EST Share

Honeywell announces its intention to enhance and strengthen its building automation capabilities with the acquisition of Carrier Global Corporation's Global Access Solutions business, for $4.95 billion in cash.



This acquisition supports the diversified industrial group's recently announced plans to align its portfolio with three megatrends, namely automation, the aviation of the future and the energy transition.



It is expected to be EPS accretive in the first full year of ownership. Completion is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.