Honeywell announces new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tech firm Honeywell
International Inc will roll out technology that could
increase supplies of lower-carbon aviation fuel produced from
ethanol, the company said on Monday, as the Biden administration
calls for the aviation industry to reduce emissions.
Honeywell's technology can increase production efficiency of
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to lower costs. The airline
sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonize as
fuel cannot be easily replaced with other kinds of power. Oil
refiners have been trying to increase production of SAF to try
to lower emissions.
"As demand for SAF has increased, we've been looking at
different ways to make more SAF economically that people can
adopt and adopt at large-scale and produce to displace
significant fractions of the jet and diesel pools," Kevin
O'Neil, senior business leader for renewable fuels at Honeywell
UOP, said.
The company says, depending on the type of ethanol feedstock
used, that its technology can cut greenhouse gas emissions by
80% on a total lifecycle basis compared with petroleum-based jet
fuel. Ethanol is primarily made from corn in the United States.
SAF plants using Honeywell's technology can be
modularized offsite, enabling lower costs and faster and less
labor-intensive installation, the company's news release said.
Through this approach, producers can build new SAF
capacity more than a year faster than traditional construction,
the release said.
The new technology would also enable oil refiners and
other fuel producers to convert current or idle facilities into
SAF production plants, it said.
In September 2021, the Biden administration launched an
effort to boost output to at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per
year by 2030 and have enough SAF by 2050 "to meet 100% of
aviation fuel demand, currently projected to be around 35
billion gallons a year."
The recent Inflation Reduction Act, a climate bill that
includes incentives for lower-carbon fuels, is also likely to
accelerate demand for SAF feedstocks.
Many producers have chosen to make sustainable aviation fuel
from feedstocks with lower carbon-intensity, such as grease and
animal fat.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Chris Reese)