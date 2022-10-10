Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-10-10 pm EDT
170.92 USD   -0.29%
12:32pHoneywell announces new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology
RE
10:28aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Honeywell International to $213 From $222, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09:55aHoneywell International Unveils New Ethanol-To-Jet Fuel Processing Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honeywell announces new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology

10/10/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tech firm Honeywell International Inc will roll out technology that could increase supplies of lower-carbon aviation fuel produced from ethanol, the company said on Monday, as the Biden administration calls for the aviation industry to reduce emissions.

Honeywell's technology can increase production efficiency of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to lower costs. The airline sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonize as fuel cannot be easily replaced with other kinds of power. Oil refiners have been trying to increase production of SAF to try to lower emissions.

"As demand for SAF has increased, we've been looking at different ways to make more SAF economically that people can adopt and adopt at large-scale and produce to displace significant fractions of the jet and diesel pools," Kevin O'Neil, senior business leader for renewable fuels at Honeywell UOP, said.

The company says, depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, that its technology can cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% on a total lifecycle basis compared with petroleum-based jet fuel. Ethanol is primarily made from corn in the United States.

SAF plants using Honeywell's technology can be modularized offsite, enabling lower costs and faster and less labor-intensive installation, the company's news release said.

Through this approach, producers can build new SAF capacity more than a year faster than traditional construction, the release said.

The new technology would also enable oil refiners and other fuel producers to convert current or idle facilities into SAF production plants, it said.

In September 2021, the Biden administration launched an effort to boost output to at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and have enough SAF by 2050 "to meet 100% of aviation fuel demand, currently projected to be around 35 billion gallons a year."

The recent Inflation Reduction Act, a climate bill that includes incentives for lower-carbon fuels, is also likely to accelerate demand for SAF feedstocks.

Many producers have chosen to make sustainable aviation fuel from feedstocks with lower carbon-intensity, such as grease and animal fat.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.11% 683 End-of-day quote.15.17%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.63% 170.31 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 97.45 Delayed Quote.26.24%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.94% 574.8194 Real-time Quote.15.17%
WTI -0.08% 92.524 Delayed Quote.22.92%
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
12:32pHoneywell announces new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology
RE
10:28aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Honeywell International to $213 From $222, Keeps Buy ..
MT
09:55aHoneywell International Unveils New Ethanol-To-Jet Fuel Processing Technology
MT
08:03aHoneywell to make lower-carbon aviation fuel from ethanol
RE
08:01aHoneywell revolutionizes ethanol-to-jet fuel technology to meet rising demand for susta..
PR
10/08F-35 jet deliveries can resume following waiver for Chinese-origin alloy- Pentagon
RE
10/07Honeywell Begins Production of Near-Zero Global-Warming-Potential Medical Propellant; H..
AQ
10/06Honeywell International Opens Plant in Louisiana to Manufacture Environmentally Friendl..
MT
10/06Honeywell begins production of near-zero global-warming-potential medical propellant
PR
10/06Honeywell Begins Production of Near-Zero Global-Warming-Potential Medical Propellant
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 663 M - -
Net income 2022 5 619 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 171,41 $
Average target price 204,67 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vimal M. Kapur President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.79%115 478
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.91%593 630
SIEMENS AG-32.76%79 243
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.66%70 793
3M COMPANY-39.47%59 548
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-24.06%58 026