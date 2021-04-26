Log in
    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
Honeywell : Announces Quarterly Dividend

04/26/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media      

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss 

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com

Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301276944.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2021
