Honeywell's quarterly revenue misses estimates on supply woes

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as a
disruption in parts and raw material supplies pressured sales at
its unit that caters to the aerospace industry.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic-battered aviation industry has
benefited from a recovery in travel activity, raw material and
parts shortages have cost companies like Honeywell sales worth
millions of dollars.
Sales in the company's high-margin aerospace unit, which
makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co and Airbus
SE, fell 2.75% to about $2.9 billion.
Shares of Honeywell were down 2.7% before the bell.
The company's overall net income rose 5% to $1.43 billion,
or $2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$1.36 billion or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.
Honeywell's total sales for the fourth quarter fell 2% to
$8.66 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $8.73
billion, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)