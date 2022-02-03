Log in
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
Honeywell's quarterly revenue misses estimates on supply woes

02/03/2022 | 06:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: An aircraft engine being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as a disruption in parts and raw material supplies pressured sales at its unit that caters to the aerospace industry.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic-battered aviation industry has benefited from a recovery in travel activity, raw material and parts shortages have cost companies like Honeywell sales worth millions of dollars.

Sales in the company's high-margin aerospace unit, which makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co and Airbus SE, fell 2.75% to about $2.9 billion.

Shares of Honeywell were down 2.7% before the bell.

The company's overall net income rose 5% to $1.43 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.36 billion or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

Honeywell's total sales for the fourth quarter fell 2% to $8.66 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $8.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.97% 112.16 Real-time Quote.0.84%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.08% 207.55 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
