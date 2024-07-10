July 10 (Reuters) - Industrial giant Honeywell will buy the liquefied natural-gas process technology and equipment business from Air Products for $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
