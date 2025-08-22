Honeywell announces the composition of the board of directors of Solstice Advanced Materials, a specialty materials company that will be spun off in Q4 2025. Solstice will hold key market positions in refrigerants, semiconductor materials, protective fibers and healthcare packaging.



The 10-member board will be chaired by Dr. Rajeev Gautam, former executive of Honeywell PMT, as independent chairman. David Sewell, current CEO of Solstice and former executive at WestRock and Sherwin-Williams, will also serve on the board.



The board includes experienced individuals from the industrial, technology and chemical sectors: Peter Gibbons (formerly of 3M), Fiona Laird (Marathon Petroleum), Rose Lee (formerly of Cornerstone Building Brands), William Oplinger (Alcoa), Soma Somasundaram (formerly ChampionX), Matthew Trerotola (formerly Enovis), Patrick Ward (formerly Cummins) and Brian Worrell (formerly Baker Hughes).



According to Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, this board "will provide strategic and industry expertise to position Solstice as a leader from launch."