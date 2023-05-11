Investor Relations Insights: 2023 Investor Day Preview

Investor Day Preview Newsletter

Hello,

Today is a very exciting one for Honeywell. Earlier this morning Honeywell Chairman and CEO Darius rang the opening bell at Nasdaq alongside his leadership team and ~50 employees in total, celebrating our listing there since 2021. Then later this afternoon we will host our 2023 Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The Investor Day will be webcast live beginning from 1:00pm to 4:00pm ET, both the webcast details and this morning's press release are available on the HON investor relations website.

The event will feature presentations from not only Darius but COO (and CEO-elect) Vimal Kapur, CFO Greg Lewis, and SVP and General Counsel Anne Madden. In addition, we'll host some panel discussions, featuring our broad and deep bench of leaders across Honeywell. Major topics of the day will include: 1) our long track record of shareholder value creation, 2) the next stage of our transformation efforts, 3) incoming priorities for Vimal as CEO (including accelerating organic growth, enhancing our operating system, and further optimizing the portfolio), 4) M&A process overview and example target company profiles, 5) Honeywell's ongoing commitment to sustainability and ESG excellence, and 6) an update to the long-term financial framework we outlined in March 2022.

Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, said, "In the 14 months since our last Investor Day, the macroeconomic backdrop has continued to evolve, and the operating environment has remained challenging. However, we successfully delivered on our long-term financial commitments in 2022 while continuing to invest for the future of Honeywell. Over the last seven years we have transformed Honeywell into a leaner, more innovative organization, and demonstrated our operational prowess by seamlessly navigating a myriad of economic headwinds. We have streamlined our manufacturing footprint and cost base and digitalized many core processes throughout our value chain. We also revitalized our operating system and innovation engine, making the business simpler and more agile. Today we will talk about how these transformational efforts have positioned Honeywell to confidently enter the next phase of its journey. Honeywell's future is bright, and as I transition to the Executive Chairman role next month, I am extremely confident that Honeywell will thrive under Vimal's leadership."

Vimal Kapur, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell, commented, "I am both excited and humbled to lead Honeywell, a high-performing company with a leading portfolio of technologies that is solving the world's toughest challenges. During the 34 years that I have spent in Honeywell, I have seen how our differentiated technologies and operational expertise have allowed us to win in the marketplace. As I take on the position of CEO, my focus will be leveraging our strong foundation as a platform to accelerate growth through both organic and inorganic means. Today I will provide more details on my priorities as the incoming CEO and provide an update to our long-term financial framework that I am committed to uphold. Under Darius's leadership we consistently delivered for our shareholders, and you can rest assured that we will continue to create exceptional shareholder value under mine."

We are excited to update the investment community on our progress and plans to further transform Honeywell to deliver greater value for our customers and shareholders. I welcome your feedback on today's presentation and look forward to continuing the dialogue with you.

Sean

Sean C. Meakim, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Honeywell International

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.