Investor Relations Insights: January 2023 Edition

Below we highlight a few key updates from late in 4Q22 that we believe are important considerations for investors as we start 2023. As a reminder, we plan to report our 4Q22 results and issue our 2023 outlook on Thursday, February 2nd and will host our related conference call at 8:30am ET before the market opens (webcast link here).
Additionally, mark your calendars for our upcoming 2023 Investor Conference on May 11th. This publicly webcasted event will feature presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions with Honeywell's senior leadership, including our Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk.
Update on Recent Settlements and Impact on Financials
Honeywell made significant strides in the fourth quarter to de-riskour balance sheet by successfully concluding two legacy liabilities. In December, we announced court approval of a definitive agreement with the NARCO trustproviding for the elimination of Honeywell's asbestos funding obligations to the Trust in exchange for an upfront cash payment of $1.325 billion, compared to Honeywell's reserve of $0.7 billion and our ongoing obligation to fund the trust's operating expenses (we estimate our related expenses to be $50-60 million in 2022). Then, in December, HarbisonWalker International Holdings (HWI, the post-bankruptcy surviving entity of NARCO) entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity. Once the sale is complete, we expect to receive net proceeds from the Trust related to the sale of approximately $300 million.
Also in December, Honeywellreached an agreement with the DOJ, SEC, and the Brazilian authoritiesto resolve previously disclosedanti-corruptioninvestigations into Honeywell's historical operations in Brazil in relation to Petrobras and relating to historical conductmore than a decade agoinvolving the intermediary Unaoil. As part of the agreement, Honeywell will pay a total of approximately $200 million in penalties. The agreement has entirely resolved the Petrobras and Unaoil matters.
Honeywell previously disclosed that we expect to pay both the NARCO and Petrobras settlements during the first quarter of 2023, which will result in one-timefree cash flow headwinds of approximately $1.5 billion. However, the net proceeds from the Trust related to the HWI sale will add $0.3 billion of FCF later in the year, lowering the net impact on FCF to about $1.2 billion. Honeywell's reserves of $0.7 billion for previous ongoing asbestos obligations and $0.2 billion for Petrobras will reduce the impact of these payments on our consolidated financial statements. A complete detail of the impact of the settlements on our financials will be provided when we report our 4Q22 results in early February.
Other Recent Honeywell News
In December, Honeywellsuccessfully delivered itsone-millionthtactical-gradeinertial measurement unit(IMU) from our manufacturing facility in Minneapolis. IMUs are used in a wide variety of applications across all of aerospace, including unmanned aerial vehicles, and are trusted by millions of passengers every day. These devices are manufactured to perform for more than a decade without the need for maintenance, using gyroscopes and accelerometers to sense rotation and acceleration accurately even under the most challenging conditions.
Also in December,Honeywell and Johnson Matthey (JM) announced we will work togetherto deploy low carbon hydrogen solutions. The companies will offer JM's innovative LCH™ technology, coupled with Honeywell's leading carbon capture technology to produce lower carbon intensity hydrogen (blue hydrogen) at scale. Ready to be deployed today, this offering will provide project developers a new option for producing clean hydrogen.
