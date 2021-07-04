Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish

07/04/2021 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Expectations that Treasury yields may stay tame in the second half of the year are pushing some investors to take a second look at companies whose dividend payouts beat those offered on U.S. government bonds.

The ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrats ETF - a measure of companies that have increased their dividends annually for the last 25 years or more - is up 14.3% this year, compared to a 15.8% rise for the benchmark S&P 500.

Some investors believe these stocks may be a good bet in coming months, however, as a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve and signs of peaking growth dent expectations that Treasury yields will resume a surge that began in the first quarter but has more recently died down.

The S&P Dividend Aristocrats index pays a dividend yield of 2.15%, while the 10-year Treasury pays a dividend yield of 1.48%. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF remains about 4% below its May peak.

"Increasingly, the market will focus on companies with the potential for growing payouts and rising current returns," said Bob Leininger, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.

Overall, dividend payouts in the S&P 500 will grow by 6% this year and next, well above the 0.8% growth rate implied by current valuations, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs. Of the 57 companies that decreased or suspended their dividends in 2020, 22 have resumed or increased their dividends and another 19 will likely increase their dividends by the end of the year, the firm estimates.

Financial companies will likely lead the way for dividend increases after the Federal Reserve relaxed limitations on payouts and buy-back's, noted Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management

Firms including Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America said on June 28 they were hiking their payouts after they passed the Fed's stress tests, which evaluate how companies would fare in a significant economic downturn. Overall, the total buy-back and dividend payouts from financial companies will likely top $130 billion, according to analyst estimates.

Leininger said that he is starting to target companies such as brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co, which suspended its dividend last year but said in April that it expects to reinstate it by the end of 2021.

Shares of the company are up nearly 19% for the year to date.

Dividend-paying stocks trade at below 18 times forward earnings, a small discount relative to their historical median -- increasing their allure in a market where valuations are elevated compared to historical levels, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for wealth management Northern Trust.

"We anticipate that dividends will increase at a rate above inflation over the next several years, offering investors the opportunity to generate their own cash flow in a yield-starved world," she said.

Investors may get a deeper glimpse at the Federal Reserve's views on inflation when the minutes from its most recent meeting are released Wednesday, while the ISM reading of service industry activity is set to be released on Tuesday. The index hit a record high in May as the economy recovery accelerated.

Dividend-paying stocks look to be in a sweet spot, offering stable payouts that are expected to increase if the economic rebound continues, said Burns McKinney of NFJ Investment Group.

McKinney is looking at companies that suspended or cut their dividends during the widespread economic lockdowns last year and will likely increase them this year.

"You've got a number of companies that are going to keep up with inflation and you're going to get rewarded in the meantime" through rising dividend payouts, he said. This includes companies such as industrial firm Honeywell International Inc and technology firm Broadcom Inc as well as the S&P 500 energy sector, he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2021
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
07/02Wall Street Sees Positive Open as Nonfarm Payrolls Rise More Than Expected
MT
07/02US Futures Mostly Higher Ahead of Monthly Jobs Report
MT
07/02HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : Delivers 225 Million N95 and Surgical Masks in Decemb..
PU
07/02UPDATE : TAT Technologies Signs Maintenance, Leasing Deal with Honeywell -- Shar..
MT
07/01MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Tatt, crnc, bsgm
MT
07/01TAT TECHNOLOGIES  : Signs Maintenance, Leasing Deal with Honeywell for Additiona..
MT
06/29Goldman Sachs Says Short Cycle Not Finished, Industrials Seeing 'One of the B..
MT
06/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : Survey Reveals Healthier Buildings Top the List of Ba..
AQ
06/29HONEYWELL  : Continues Transition To Next-Generation Refrigerant In Collaboratio..
PR
06/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL  : Incheon International Airport Streamlines Airside Ope..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 800 M - -
Net income 2021 5 641 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 221,32 $
Average target price 235,31 $
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.05%151 927
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.04%636 679
SIEMENS AG13.90%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.70%115 527
3M COMPANY14.36%112 892
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.65%70 420