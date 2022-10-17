Advanced search
Private jet makers tout emissions-fighting efforts, backlogs at air show

10/17/2022 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Gulfstream 650ER business jet is displayed at the Gulfstream booth at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas

ORLANDO (Reuters) - Planemakers will trot out their latest models and efforts to reduce emissions at the world's largest corporate jet show this week, as a boom in private travel faces pressure over climate, supply chain woes and economic uncertainty.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) show starts on Tuesday in Orlando in the shadow of a United Nations aviation goal set this month to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It will also test the strength of business jet demand, which surged during COVID-19 and swelled order backlogs, but could now face a softer economy.

Honeywell International Inc has forecast up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries worth $274 billion from 2023 to 2032, up 15% from last year's outlook, while usage in 2022 is expected to climb 9%.

While demand remains strong, there is also hesitation among some buyers, said Zipporah Marmor, incoming chair of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).

"Those who can wait are waiting to see what the new year brings, to see if there will be more inventory, to see if there will be a softening of pricing," said Marmor.

Despite a strong job market in the United States - the world's largest market for business aviation - the risks of a downturn next year are mounting as the Federal Reserve ramps up its fight against inflation.

Business jets have also become a target of environmentalists - including one activist who lit his arm on fire during a fall tennis tournament - because they generate more emissions per person than commercial flights.

Kurt Edwards, director general of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), said attacks on the industry are "unfortunate" and don't recognize gains from the industry's use of more efficient aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

BUSY QUARTER

U.S. business jet traffic recovered faster in 2021 than commercial flight traffic, soaring above 2019 levels. But the number of private flights are now roughly flat compared with 2021, according to Flightaware.

Independent aviation analyst Brian Foley expects private jet usage in the United States to go down to more traditional levels this fall.

Favorable taxation rules, however, helped shore up demand this year for pre-owned planes, according to U.S. attorneys and brokers.

This is the last year buyers can deduct 100% of the cost of an aircraft used for business purposes on their taxes if the aircraft is acquired and placed in service during 2022.

"People are expecting a very busy fourth quarter," said Amanda Applegate, partner at Soar Aviation Law. That deduction is due to drop to 80% next year.

To capture demand at the top of the market, General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream Aerospace is displaying its latest luxury models, the G800 and outfitted G700 jets, after an absence from the show since 2019.

Despite being a sellers' market, aviation attorney Stewart Lapayowker sees some early signs of softness.

Some buyers who work in real estate and construction, sectors impacted by rising rates, are now reconsidering their orders, said Lapayowker, who leads Lapayowker Jet Counsel in Florida.

While delayed parts have not interrupted deals of pre-owned planes, economic sanctions against Russian-owned aircraft due to the war in Ukraine have actually freed up inspection slots in Europe, Marmor said.

"There are a lot of service facilities that were serving Russian-owned aircraft that all of a sudden got a lot of space."

Supply chain constraints also continue to dog planemakers, as some plan production increases next year to meet demand.

"If you're not focusing on supply chain you're not doing your job right," Vipul Gupta, vice president and general manager of avionics, Honeywell Aerospace, told Reuters.

"My second job is chasing parts."

(Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -3.47% 221.17 Delayed Quote.6.09%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.91% 174.16 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 635 M - -
Net income 2022 5 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 70,3%
Managers and Directors
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vimal M. Kapur President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Victor J. Miller Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.47%117 330
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-8.41%602 403
SIEMENS AG-31.78%80 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.47%74 094
3M COMPANY-36.03%62 932
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-24.59%57 621