1352 ET -- Honeywell International is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Honeywell realigned its business segments around what it calls the three "compelling megatrends" of automation, the future of aviation and energy transition. The company said Tuesday the shift within its businesses, set to take effect in the first quarter of 2024, will drive organic sales growth and inorganic capital deployment. The new reporting structure will include four business units: aerospace technologies, industrial automation, building automation, and energy and sustainability solutions. Honeywell previously reported its results were segmented by aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

