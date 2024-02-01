09:56 ET -- Honeywell is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company posted a fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.91 a share, up from a year ago, with revenue rising to $9.44 billion. The industrial conglomerate expects adjusted earnings in the range of $9.80 a share to $10.10 a share in 2024, with revenue between $38.1 billion and $38.9 billion. Honeywell also announced that Chief Executive Vimal Kapur will take on the additional role of board chairman in June after Executive Chairman Darius Adamczyk retires. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.(zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

02-01-24 1027ET