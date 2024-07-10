14:19 ET -- Honeywell is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Charlotte-based industrial giant will acquire the liquefied natural-gas process technology and equipment business of Air Products & Chemicals for $1.81 billion in an all-cash deal. The transaction, expected to close before the end of the year, is expected to add to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership and is not subject to any financing conditions, Honeywell said. The acquisition will build on Honeywell's energy transition capabilities by creating an end-to-end offering for customers worldwide and will create new opportunities for diversified growth and innovation in aftermarket services and software, the company said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

