Wall Street mixed, European shares end nearly flat; British pound eases

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) -
U.S. stock were mixed and European shares were nearly flat
on Thursday as investors balanced mixed earnings reports and
economic data, while the British pound retreated from
mid-September highs.
Oil prices extended their rally on optimism over record
U.S. crude exports. The U.S. dollar gained against major
currencies.
U.S. treasury yields slid further after data showed growth
in U.S. consumer spending slowed in the third quarter, a sign
inflation is peaking and the Federal Reserve can soon ease its
aggressive hiking of interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14% by
1:39 p.m. ET
(1739 GMT)
, following a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data that
showed U.S. economic growth rebounded in the third quarter. The
S&P 500 lost 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.08%, pressured by a drop in Meta shares.
"The U.S. is not currently in recession, given the strength
of the consumer sector. However, excluding the more volatile
categories, the trajectory for growth looks weak," Jeffrey
Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial, said.
"A silver lining is markets have possibly priced in much of
the near-term recession risks."
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 47 countries, recovered most of the day's losses. It
was down 0.08%, holding below Wednesday's five-week high.
Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors
that major central banks are considering slowing their
aggressive interest hikes, given signs of an economic slowdown.
Europe's STOXX 600 ended the slightly
lower after also recovering most of the session's losses. It
touched its highest level since Sept. 20 as the European Central
Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke.
The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with
expectations, and signaled that it was keen to start shrinking
its bloated balance sheet.
The more dovish tone pushed the euro back below parity
against the U.S. dollar. Yields on the benchmark
10-year German bund dropped to a three-week low of 1.978%
.
London's FTSE 100 was up 0.25% while Germany's
DAX was up 0.12%, both recovering earlier losses.
Investors are focused on the outlook for future rate hikes.
"We expect the ECB to slow its pace of rate rises, hiking
'only' another 50 bps in December," said Altaf Kassam, head of
EMEA investment strategy and research at State Street Global
Advisors.
Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp, Merck & Co
Inc and Honeywell International Inc all rose
after reporting earnings.
Meanwhile, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc
slumped as it posted a drop in third-quarter profit.
Emerging market stocks extended gains to a third straight
session. MSCI's index of EM stocks was about 1%
higher.
The Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected rate
hike late on Wednesday, bolstering investors' hopes that central
banks would slow their aggressive pace of rate hikes.
Data on Thursday also showed the Federal Reserve's interest
rate increases hurt consumer spending.
The Fed is expected to deliver a 75-bps hike in November,
but speculation that it may be less aggressive afterwards has
led the dollar to decline 1.4% so far this week.
The yen gave back early gains seen ahead of Friday's Bank of
Japan meeting. Most analysts expect the central bank to maintain
its ultra-low interest rates.
Gold eased, weighed by the greenback's advance. Spot price
were down 0.2%. Palladium prices were down over 1%.
Brent crude futures rose 1.49% while U.S. crude
prices gained 1.67%.
