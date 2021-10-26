Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Honeywell International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HON   US4385161066

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honeywell International Inc. - Honeywell Submits Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

10/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 26, 2021 --  Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at https://investor.honeywell.com/sec-filings-and-reports/sec-filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations
Nina Krauss Reena Vaidya
(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.com  reena.vaidya@honeywell.com 

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
06:01aHoneywell International Inc. - Honeywell Submits Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
PR
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Wells Fargo Adjusts Honeywell International's Price Target to $2..
MT
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Honeywell International to $25..
MT
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Honeywell International PT to $247 From $2..
MT
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Credit Suisse Lowers Honeywell International's PT to $243 from $..
MT
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : RBC Trims Price Target on Honeywell International to $224 From $..
MT
10/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Delivers 9% Sales Growth And Expands Operating Margin By 180 Bas..
AQ
10/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/22Industrials Edge Higher Amid Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/22HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Reports Higher Third-Quarter Earnings But Lowers Sales Forecast ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations