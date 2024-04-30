HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome the listing of Asia's first Spot Virtual Asset (VA) ETFs on 30 April (Hong Kong time), adding to the diversity of products in Hong Kong's markets and further supporting the city's position as the region's leading ETF marketplace by offering investors even more choice.

HKEX Head of Equities Product Development, Brian Roberts, said: "The introduction of Spot VA ETFs in Hong Kong is the latest exciting addition to HKEX's diverse and vibrant ETP ecosystem, providing investors with access to a new asset class. Following the success of VA Futures ETFs, the listing of Asia's first spot VA ETFs will further enhance the product diversity and liquidity of the Hong Kong ETP market. We look forward to continue working closely with our stakeholders with a view to launching more products to our international marketplace."

Investor interest in virtual asset ETFs has grown since VA Futures ETFs were first launched in late 2022. In the first quarter of 2024, the combined average daily turnover (ADT) for the three VA Futures ETFs listed in Hong Kong reached HK$51.3 million, up from HK$8.9 million a year earlier. Additionally, these three VA futures ETFs attracted HK$529 million in net inflows during the first quarter.

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products), remain one of the fastest-growing segments in HKEX's markets, with the diversity of products available in Hong Kong continuing to expand over the last year. These include welcoming Asia Pacific's first Saudi Arabian ETF, Hong Kong's first ever listings of Covered Call ETFs, part of the 16 new ETFs introduced in 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024, bringing the total to 179.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkex-welcomes-asias-first-spot-virtual-asset-etfs-302130929.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)