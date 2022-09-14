Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-14 am EDT
300.60 HKD   -2.66%
11:14aAnalysis-Industrial users flee LME nickel, deepening market fissures
RE
06:50aHong Kong exchange considers lowering threshold for hard-tech listings
RE
05:38aNomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Price Target to HK$388.02 From HK$412.19, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Industrial users flee LME nickel, deepening market fissures

09/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange faces a struggle to regain its dominant position in global nickel trading as volumes slide and participants flee an increasingly volatile market in the wake of trade mayhem earlier this year.

Nickel volumes on the world's oldest and largest venue for trading metals collapsed after the LME suspended its contract for a week and cancelled all trades on March 8, when prices doubled in a few hours to a record above $100,000 a tonne.

LME data shows many participants have abandoned the nickel market, a trend several traders say looks set to continue leading to even lower volumes and more volatility as more people opt to negotiate prices directly.

Average daily volumes of nickel traded on the LME plunged 50% last month to 203,856 tonnes from the same period last year. This follows drops of 28%, 35%, 25% and 42% in April, May, June and July respectively.

"Volumes may well be down because there is still a certain lack of trust in the LME after the debacle in March," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew Mitchell. "LME nickel does not represent the bulk of the market."

The nickel that can be delivered against the LME's contract will this year amount to only 650,000 tonnes or around 21% of global production compared with 50% in 2012, Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon said.

The exchange says it is working on potential improvements.

"The LME is actively engaging with nickel market users to consider...potential enhancements to its nickel contract and additional measures to address the growing market in nickel and its different forms," the exchange told Reuters in response to a request for comment. "We look forward to sharing plans in due course." (Graphics: LME nickel volumes, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/akvezbjyopr/aaaaaaLME%20nickel%20volumes.PNG)

VOLATILITY DOOM LOOP

Several traders believe the LME's nickel contract will never recover as the low liquidity has created a vicious circle of falling volumes and extreme price volatility.

They say trying to trade even 10-20 lots or 60-120 tonnes of nickel is tough without moving the price, compared with 200-250 lots or 1,200-1,500 tonnes prior to March.

Volatility and rising supplies of Indonesian nickel pig iron (NPI) used to make stainless steel are spurring the shift away from the LME contract. NPI is a low grade cheaper alternative to pure nickel metal.

NPI, which can't be delivered against the LME's contract, is expected to account for more than 50% of global supplies this year at 3.1 million tonnes from 12% in 2010, Mitchell said.

"There is an oversupply of nickel pig iron," said Lennon. "NPI is priced at around $16,500."

LME nickel is around $24,500 a tonne.

NPI is not traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange either. ShFE offers a nickel metal contract that is highly correlated with the benchmark LME nickel contract.

"The LME contract is imperfect in the context of how the market has evolved. There are different pockets and the LME contract caters for just one of those pockets," said Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America.

Nickel sulphate, used to make the cathode component of electric vehicle batteries is another product. Sulphate can be made from nickel briquettes stored in LME registered warehouses.

But LME nickel stocks are depleted and sulphate is now being made from nickel matte, a product that can be made from nickel pig iron (NPI), and another intermediate product known as mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) produced in Indonesia.

Rival exchange CME Group is looking into launching a nickel sulphate contract, according to sources. It declined to comment on how its plans were progressing.

Stainless steel mills, many in China, consume about two-thirds of global nickel supplies. Electric vehicle batteries are expected to take a larger share as sales surge due to the energy transition; around 30% by 2030 compared with 15% last year.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Veronica Brown and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Pratima Desai


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.08% 33.97 Delayed Quote.-23.58%
CIRCLE S.P.A. 0.00% 3.6 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
CME GROUP -11.11% 0.04 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
CME GROUP INC. -1.09% 192.05 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -2.66% 300.6 Delayed Quote.-32.19%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -3.26% 176.3 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
11:14aAnalysis-Industrial users flee LME nickel, deepening market fissures
RE
06:50aHong Kong exchange considers lowering threshold for hard-tech listings
RE
05:38aNomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Price Target to HK$388.02 From HK$412..
MT
09/05Nickel meltdown puts spotlight on LME's search powers
RE
09/02Towngas Joins Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council
AQ
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/24Hong Kong Stock Market to Resume Trading in Afternoon Session
MT
08/24Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong
AQ
08/24Hong Kong Stock Exchange Trading to Resume After Typhoon Warning Lowered
DJ
08/24Hong Kong Stock Market Delays Opening on Typhoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 720 M 2 385 M 2 385 M
Net income 2022 10 735 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net cash 2022 21 149 M 2 694 M 2 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,8x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 380 B 48 465 M 48 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 308,80 HKD
Average target price 401,79 HKD
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-32.19%49 787