    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/01 04:08:12 am EDT
344.00 HKD   +1.42%
05:18aBetter derivatives data needed after LME nickel halt, says EU watchdog
RE
12:01aHong Kong's IPO Market Slowdown Deepens in May
MT
05/26Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
Better derivatives data needed after LME nickel halt, says EU watchdog

06/01/2022 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspension of nickel trading in London and Stockholm's flash crash in shares show the need to improve data on derivatives and review temporary halts to trading, the European Union's markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said the halt in nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in March after the metal jumped to record highs showed how market volatility can turn into a challenge for trading venues.

Piecing together a full picture of positions in commodities has proved difficult, industry officials have said.

"Recent events in commodity markets are leading us to reflect carefully on the additional tools that could be put in place to better identify potential risks to orderly markets," Ross told an event held by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges.

Ross said that ESMA was looking at how to improve transparency in commodity markets, such as through additional information on over-the-counter positions held by market participants.

On the flash crash in Sweden last month after a single sell order trade by Citigroup, Ross said it was another example highlighting the central role of so-called circuit breaker halts in trading after extreme moves.

Halts in individual stocks reached record levels during an extreme bout of volatility in markets when economies entered coronavirus lockdowns in March 2020, she said.

There were also several halts at the end of February and early March this year when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, she added.

"A discussion on the design of circuit breakers might well be warranted," Ross said, adding that outages and flash crashes can be detrimental to markets and damage their reputations.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.39% 53.41 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 1.42% 344 Delayed Quote.-25.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.28% 61.2082 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 988 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2022 12 524 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net cash 2022 22 443 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 429 B 54 705 M 54 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 339,20 HKD
Average target price 430,04 HKD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.52%54 705
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.14%57 383
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.81%51 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.22%30 780
NASDAQ-26.07%25 568
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO14.63%16 151