Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:09:06 am EDT
327.60 HKD   -4.10%
11:44aCME explores nickel contract after LME trade chaos -sources
RE
05/04London Metal Exchange bars Russian lead from its market
RE
04/28Nomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Price Target to HK$441.1 From HK$457.1, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME explores nickel contract after LME trade chaos -sources

05/06/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker displays nickel ore in a ferronickel smelter owned by state miner Aneka Tambang Tbk at Pomala district in Indonesia

LONDON (Reuters) - CME Group is talking to market participants about the idea of a cash-settled nickel contract for companies to hedge costs of the electric vehicle battery raw material, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Market participants say a viable alternative trading venue would give disgruntled users the opportunity to move away from the London Metal Exchange (LME) where nickel trading was thrown into chaos early in March.

Nickel prices on the LME doubled to a record above $100,000 a tonne within hours in March - as war in major producer Russia lit a fire under an already rallying market.

The spike was driven by expectations that Chinese stainless steel producer Tsingshan Holding Group and others would buy metal to cover substantial short positions.

The LME suspended nickel trade and cancelled deals worth billions of dollars, raising questions about its ability to run an orderly market.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) has a nickel contract, but using it is difficult for non-Chinese firms as they need to be affiliated with a local entity and because it is priced in yuan.

For now, there are no feasible alternatives for hedging or trading nickel, mostly used to make stainless steel. The CME is considering launching a nickel sulphate contract, possibly by the end of this year, the sources said.

Nickel trading volumes on the LME have dropped since the market's suspension in March. In April the number was 819,108 lots or 4.91 million tonnes compared with more than 1.7 million lots or 10 million tonnes in February.

Both sources with knowledge of the matter said it was not possible to quantify how much volume a CME nickel contract could take from the LME's contract.

Nickel sulphate is a chemical used to make the cathode component of the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles.

"CME have been talking to market participants, looking at the opportunity and appetite for a nickel sulphate contract," one source said.

"A financially settled nickel sulphate contract may work, electric vehicles are the future and the auto industry needs to be able to hedge the materials used to make them."

CME declined to comment.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimates nickel demand for electric vehicle batteries will rise to nearly 1.7 million tonnes in 2030, or 33% of the total, from around 350,000 tonnes or 12% of the total last year.

Industry sources say a cash-settled nickel sulphate future has a better chance of success than a physically deliverable nickel metal contract, which would require producers to deliver metal to CME warehouses.

The CME's aluminium, zinc and lead contracts are physically deliverable and hampered by a lack of stock in its approved warehouses, industry sources say. The contracts are competing directly with already established LME products.

Volume for CME aluminium at nearly 460,000 tonnes in April is a fraction of the 95 million tonnes traded on the LME.

"The CME can't offer what the physical market needs, being able to hedge days, weeks, months and years ahead," a second source with knowledge of the matter said. "Copper is the only CME base metal contract that works and that's because it's popular with speculators."

Some speculators prefer the CME's copper contract as trades are settled as soon as they are closed, while those on the LME are settled on the third Wednesday of each month.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Fenton)

By Pratima Desai


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -1.17% 210.84 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -4.10% 327.6 Delayed Quote.-24.99%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.48% 179.8918 Real-time Quote.3.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 6.70314 Delayed Quote.4.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 5.35% 67.5 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
11:44aCME explores nickel contract after LME trade chaos -sources
RE
05/04London Metal Exchange bars Russian lead from its market
RE
04/28Nomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Price Target to HK$441.1 From HK$457...
MT
04/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-appointment of Chairmanpdf
PU
04/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Re-appo..
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME Management Appointments
PU
04/27HKEX Q1 Profit Slumps 31% as Revenue Misses Estimates amid Dry Spell of IPOs
MT
04/27HKEX Among Worst-Performing Bourses Globally on IPO Dry Spell
MT
04/27HKEX Quarterly Profit Slid 31% on Weaker Trading Revenue
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 026 M 2 679 M 2 679 M
Net income 2022 12 521 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
Net cash 2022 24 002 M 3 058 M 3 058 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 415 B 52 815 M 52 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 327,60 HKD
Average target price 433,52 HKD
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.99%55 072
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.69%57 101
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.62%51 308
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.28%31 577
NASDAQ-26.24%25 509
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO8.80%14 607