Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-16 am EST
332.80 HKD   -0.66%
04:08aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
02:09aBritish court set to hear demand for evidence over LME nickel crisis
RE
12/15HKEX Launches Dual Counter Model, Market-Making Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut

12/16/2022 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's first bitcoin and ether futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their first trading day higher on Friday, reflecting investors' interest despite the broader crypto market meltdown.

The CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF closed up 0.5% at HK$7.81 per unit, while the CSOP Ether Futures ETF ended 0.4% higher at HK$7.805.

Both ETFs had opened flat compared to their estimated net asset values, both at HK$7.77 per unit. Among the two, the bitcoin futures ETF attracted more trading volume, as a total of 937,200 units worth HK$7.3 million changed hands.

"The two crypto asset ETFs provide investors with exposure to the digital asset space for the first time in Asia and reflect both our ongoing commitment to, and the market’s appetite for, the digital economy," said Wilfred Yiu, chief operating officer and co-head of markets at Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

Prior to the their debut, the two funds raised a combined $73.6 million from investors.

($1 = 7.7777 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.21% 16304.9 End-of-day quote.-61.21%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.48% 17359.2 End-of-day quote.-63.64%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 13.57% 113 Real-time Quote.18.95%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.66% 332.8 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
04:08aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
02:09aBritish court set to hear demand for evidence over LME nickel crisis
RE
12/15HKEX Launches Dual Counter Model, Market-Making Program
MT
12/15CSOP bitcoin futures ETF opens at HK$7.77 per unit in Hong Kong debut
RE
12/15Amid crypto turmoil, Hong Kong debuts first crypto futures ETFs
RE
12/13Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing : HKEX to Introduce HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model and Dual C..
PU
12/13Hong Kong exchange to introduce HKD/RMB dual counter model in H1 2023
RE
12/09Analysis-Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle
RE
12/05Macau approves launch of second exchange for small Chinese companies
RE
12/01IPO market nearly paused, but exchange leaders expect 2023 boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 908 M 2 304 M 2 304 M
Net income 2022 9 702 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
Net cash 2022 106 B 13 666 M 13 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 424 B 54 532 M 54 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 335,00 HKD
Average target price 366,31 HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.44%54 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.26%57 095
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.76%50 562
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.22%32 528
NASDAQ, INC.-9.16%30 332
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO5.75%12 631