CSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's first bitcoin
and ether futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their first
trading day higher on Friday, reflecting investors' interest
despite the broader crypto market meltdown.
The CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF closed up 0.5% at
HK$7.81 per unit, while the CSOP Ether Futures ETF
ended 0.4% higher at HK$7.805.
Both ETFs had opened flat compared to their estimated net
asset values, both at HK$7.77 per unit. Among the two, the
bitcoin futures ETF attracted more trading volume, as a total of
937,200 units worth HK$7.3 million changed hands.
"The two crypto asset ETFs provide investors with exposure
to the digital asset space for the first time in Asia and
reflect both our ongoing commitment to, and the market’s
appetite for, the digital economy," said Wilfred Yiu, chief
operating officer and co-head of markets at Hong Kong Exchanges
& Clearing.
Prior to the their debut, the two funds raised a combined
$73.6 million from investors.
($1 = 7.7777 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Mark Potter)