  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/05 11:58:58 pm EDT
344.20 HKD   +0.64%
06/05Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mln over nickel trading halt - HKEX
RE
06/05Copper hits over 1-month high on easing curbs in China, U.S. tariff cut hopes
RE
06/02Ant Names HKEX Chairman as Independent Director
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mln over nickel trading halt - HKEX

06/05/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Fund manager Elliott Associates has sued London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades on the platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , the Hong Kong bourse said on Monday.

LME and LME Clear Limited have been named as defendants in a judicial review claim filed in a British court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International in early June, LME's parent HKEX said in a filing.

The hedge fund seeks to challenge LME's decision to cancel its trades in nickel contracts executed on or after 00:00 British time on March 8, the filing says.

The LME suspended activity and cancelled nickel trades on March 8 due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a tonne within hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left traders fuming.

Elliot Associates claims the trade cancellation was "unlawful on public law grounds" and "constituted a violation" of its rights, according to the filing.

HKEX said the LME dismissed the claim in its statement. "The LME management is of the view that the claim is without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously," HKEX said.

The LME has come under spotlight from European regulators following the nickel trading debacle. It has led regulators and industry players to call for greater scrutiny on opaque corners of the commodities market.

Last month, the LME proposed measures that it said would improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter (OTC) metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Florence Tan, Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 988 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2022 12 524 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net cash 2022 22 443 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 433 B 55 159 M 55 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.90%55 159
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.20%56 570
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.09%49 823
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.74%30 613
NASDAQ-26.64%25 372
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO15.71%15 857