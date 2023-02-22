Advanced search
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:22 2023-02-22 am EST
327.40 HKD   -0.61%
10:40aExclusive-CME to launch nickel contract using prices from new platform -sources
RE
02/20G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy
RE
02/10Hong Kong's Middle East mission lays groundwork for new business opportunities
AQ
Exclusive-CME to launch nickel contract using prices from new platform -sources

02/22/2023 | 10:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: The CME Group offices in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - CME Group plans to launch a nickel contract, settled with prices gathered from a platform to be launched by UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH), which could eventually compete with the London Metal Exchange, three sources with knowledge said.

For years, LME nickel prices were used as a global reference by producers and consumers using the metal as an ingredient for the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery industries.

But after a trading fiasco last March, which saw prices double to over $100,000 per tonne in a matter of hours, many frustrated consumers, producers and traders are avoiding LME nickel and seeking alternative ways to price their contracts.

If an alternative gains traction, the LME will struggle further in its bid to rebuild nickel volumes and liquidity, which have sunk since last March - ending hopes of reviving the authority of its contract.

"CME has been talking to GCH about this project for some months. CME want a nickel contract, they are planning to base it on traded prices on GCH's physical platform," one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The LME's nickel contract is still dysfunctional, volumes are falling. Prices are all over the place."

In response to a request for comment, CME said: "We cannot comment on whether we are developing any particular product."

GCH declined to comment on the CME's plans, but said its nickel platform where buyers and sellers trade directly with each other would be live by the end of March.

Prices from the new platform would be used to create an index, which the sources said would be used to settle CME futures.

Average daily LME nickel volumes have crashed since March last year, dropping 45% in December from a year earlier, following year-on-year losses of 51%, 54% and 40% in November, October and September respectively.

Nickel industry sources said illiquidity meant LME nickel prices often did not represent the fundamentals of the market.

GCH's platform will be open only to consumers, producers and merchants that are directly involved in the physical market.

The platform will not be available to funds that are not involved in the physical market or algorithmic traders because they are speculators.

"When CME launches a contract based on the GCH platform, funds and anybody else who wants to hedge or trade have another international alternative," the second source with knowledge of the matter said.

"There aren't really any alternatives to the LME contract at the moment and the market needs a liquid contract. ShFE (Shanghai Futures Exchange) has a nickel contract, but it's not easy to use."

Using ShFE's nickel contract is difficult for non-Chinese firms as they need to be affiliated with a local entity and because it is priced in yuan.

Last year, according to sources, CME talked to nickel market participants about the potential for a cash-settled contract for nickel sulphate, an intermediate product for the chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries.

CME declined to comment on its plans for a nickel sulphate contract.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Veronica Brown and Bernadette Baum)

By Pratima Desai


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. -0.38% 187.49 Delayed Quote.12.18%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.61% 327.4 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.8957 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 119 M 2 310 M 2 310 M
Net income 2022 9 844 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net cash 2022 106 B 13 533 M 13 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 414 B 52 817 M 52 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 327,40 HKD
Average target price 390,35 HKD
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
