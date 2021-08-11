HKEX First-Half Net Profit Rose 26% Amid Buoyant IPO Market

By Clarence Leong



Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.'s first-half net profit rose 26% to 6.61 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$849.4 million), driven by strong trading volumes and a buoyant market for initial public offerings.

The exchange operator's revenue and other income rose 24% to HK$10.91 billion, as a record headline average daily turnover of HK$188.2 billion boosted HKEX's trading and clearing fees. Another revenue driver was the Stock Connect program, a trading link between Hong Kong and exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which posted a 78% jump from the year-earlier period.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$4.69 a share, compared with HK$3.71 a share in first half of 2020.

Major listings in the Asian financial hub added to the strong momentum, as Chinese companies increasingly seek to raise funds closer to home amid heightening geopolitical risks. Listings including Kuaishou Technology's in February, JD Logistics Inc.'s in May and a range of biotechnology companies within the first half helped push HKEX's IPO fundraising to HK$211.7 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier.

"The macro backdrop will remain challenging in the months ahead," HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said, adding that the company remains "resolutely focused on continuing to enhance the attractiveness of our markets."

