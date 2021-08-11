Log in
HKEX First-Half Net Profit Rose 26% Amid Buoyant IPO Market

08/11/2021 | 01:02am EDT
By Clarence Leong

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.'s first-half net profit rose 26% to 6.61 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$849.4 million), driven by strong trading volumes and a buoyant market for initial public offerings.

The exchange operator's revenue and other income rose 24% to HK$10.91 billion, as a record headline average daily turnover of HK$188.2 billion boosted HKEX's trading and clearing fees. Another revenue driver was the Stock Connect program, a trading link between Hong Kong and exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which posted a 78% jump from the year-earlier period.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$4.69 a share, compared with HK$3.71 a share in first half of 2020.

Major listings in the Asian financial hub added to the strong momentum, as Chinese companies increasingly seek to raise funds closer to home amid heightening geopolitical risks. Listings including Kuaishou Technology's in February, JD Logistics Inc.'s in May and a range of biotechnology companies within the first half helped push HKEX's IPO fundraising to HK$211.7 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier.

"The macro backdrop will remain challenging in the months ahead," HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said, adding that the company remains "resolutely focused on continuing to enhance the attractiveness of our markets."

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 0101ET

Financials
Sales 2021 23 125 M 2 971 M 2 971 M
Net income 2021 14 735 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
Net cash 2021 39 864 M 5 122 M 5 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 653 B 83 859 M 83 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 515,50 HKD
Average target price 543,94 HKD
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.29%83 859
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.73%67 348
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-12.86%60 501
NASDAQ, INC.42.28%31 578
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.66%31 060
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-24.93%18 138